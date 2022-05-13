Stillwater teen drowned while helping save friend struggling in river

The 17-year-old boy who drowned in the St. Croix River was helping a struggling swimmer when he went underwater and didn't resurface.

The teen has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado, of Stillwater. He died at Regions Hospital early Friday morning, having been submerged in the river for approximately 40 minutes before a dive team rescued him Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office says Garado was swimming with a group of friends in the St. Croix River near Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach (north of Afton). At about 5:40 p.m., Garado and several others were helping a friend who was struggling in the water, and while the friend made it to safety, Garado didn't resurface.

After being recovered by the dive team, medics conducted lifesaving efforts and took Garado to Regions Hospital by ambulance.

“The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” said Sheriff Dan Starry in a statement.

"I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recover Suleiman and bring peace to his family.”