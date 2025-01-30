Skip to main content

Stillwater woman who died while skydiving in Arizona 'had parachute fully deployed'

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family with funeral expenses.

More details are emerging about the death of a Stillwater woman while skydiving in Arizona, with the operator saying her parachute was fully deployed in the incident.

The Eloy Police Department identified the victim as 55-year-old Ann Wick, who family say is an experienced skydiver. Police said Wick was "experiencing complications during descent" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skydive Arizona officials wrote in a statement to People Magazine that witnesses said the free-fall phase of the skydive "appeared normal, with the parachute deploying as expected."

“Despite the parachute fully deploying as designed, observers noted the canopy was turning," the statement to People read. “No corrective actions appeared to be taken by the jumper, nor was the reserve parachute deployed. The injuries sustained during landing proved fatal.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ann Wick.

A GoFundMe says that Wick is survived by her two children, one of whom recently enlisted in the United States Air Force and completed boot camp in November.

"Funding has been graciously requested to assist Ann’s children with immediate celebration of life, educational, and housing costs," Wick's brother, Jeff Wallis, said in the post.

Wallis tells the Pioneer Press that Wick was a registered nurse who had skydived "300 to 400 times."

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has raised over $6,000 of its $50,000 goal.

