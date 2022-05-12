Skip to main content
Storm fells tree in Coon Rapids, splitting house in two

Storm fells tree in Coon Rapids, splitting house in two

The family was reportedly in the basement at the time.

Bring Me The News

The family was reportedly in the basement at the time.

Arguably the most visible sign of damage from Wednesday night's severe storms in the Twin Cities can be found in Coon Rapids.

Coon Rapids house

During the course of the system that brought 80 mph winds, tornado warnings, and torrential rain to the metro, a huge tree was brought down on this home on the 400 block of 105th Street Northwest.

There were miraculously no injuries from the incident, with neighbors telling FOX 9 that two people and five dogs were in the basement when the tree crashed through their house.

Google Streetview images of the house show that the massive tree was located just in front of the property, and at some point during the storms it was uprooted, crashing onto the middle of the house, almost splitting it in half.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 10.18.00 AM

There have been numerous reports of damage across the Twin Cities during Wednesday's storms, with high winds and heavy rain causing tree damage and flooding in parts of the metro.

More severe weather is expected on Thursday too, you can read the latest forecast here.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Next Up

Image from iOS
MN News

Storm fells tree in Coon Rapids, splitting house in two

The family was reportedly in the basement at the time.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.06.57 AM
MN News

One killed, four injured in I-90 crash after power line falls

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 6.59.33 AM
MN Weather

Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.04.37 PM
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous storms move through Twin Cities

We'll have live updates as the storms move through the metro.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

The watch will remain in place until midnight.

Wild fox.
MN News

Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for highly contagious avian flu

This is the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a wild mammal in the state, the Department of Natural Resources said.

New COVID-19 testing site in Midway neighborhood.
MN Coronavirus

New COVID-19 testing site in St. Paul; 3 others to close as cases rise

Testing sites in Stillwater, Hutchinson, and St. Paul are closing as part of moves to adjust testing resources.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 4.47.49 PM
MN News

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

The 27-year-old motorcyclist struck a curb, causing him to lose control before he crashed.

Downtown-Bike-Day_WS_No-logo
Sponsored Story

Downtown bike day—city biking at its best!

Move Minneapolis and ABC Ramps Mobility invite you to come along for the ride at Target Plaza on June 1, 2022

Anthony Skelley
MN News

Charges: South St. Paul teen killed during apparent marijuana sale

The individual accused of killing Skelley is a 17-year-old from St. Paul.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 6.59.33 AM
MN Weather

Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

MN News

Car hits tree in Coon Rapids, killing the driver

The crash happened on Northdale Boulevard.

Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 2.06.54 PM
MN News

Coon Rapids woman charged with assaulting her father

Tara Olivia Plum, 37, made headlines last year when she destroyed a Blaine couple's groceries while driving Instacart.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Coon Rapids man killed his neighbor, fled to Nevada

Police found a bloody hammer near the man's body.

pujari family
MN News

Boy, 2, critically injured in Coon Rapids crash has died

A family returning from shopping was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

MN News

Bicyclist killed by train in Fridley, body found in Coon Rapids

The collision caused delays to the commuter service.

Screen Shot 2021-03-14 at 7.53.46 AM
MN News

Car splits in half after hitting tree, killing one and injuring four

The serious crash happened in Woodbury Saturday night.

Brad Wise
MN News

Police say man shot by officers in Coon Rapids was armed, experiencing a crisis

The man is undergoing treatment in a Twin Cities hospital.