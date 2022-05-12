Storm fells tree in Coon Rapids, splitting house in two

Arguably the most visible sign of damage from Wednesday night's severe storms in the Twin Cities can be found in Coon Rapids.

During the course of the system that brought 80 mph winds, tornado warnings, and torrential rain to the metro, a huge tree was brought down on this home on the 400 block of 105th Street Northwest.

There were miraculously no injuries from the incident, with neighbors telling FOX 9 that two people and five dogs were in the basement when the tree crashed through their house.

Google Streetview images of the house show that the massive tree was located just in front of the property, and at some point during the storms it was uprooted, crashing onto the middle of the house, almost splitting it in half.

There have been numerous reports of damage across the Twin Cities during Wednesday's storms, with high winds and heavy rain causing tree damage and flooding in parts of the metro.

More severe weather is expected on Thursday too, you can read the latest forecast here.

