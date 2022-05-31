Skip to main content
Storm hampered Wadena fire efforts; building a total loss

Storm hampered Wadena fire efforts; building a total loss

The fire happened at a large shop building at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

Beau and Maelvy Hanson

The fire happened at a large shop building at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

The fire that sparked a shelter-in-place order for the entire City of Wadena left the building it burned a total loss.

The Wadena Fire Department provided an update to Monday's fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation, with the blaze breaking out just before 3 p.m. in a large shop building that was being used "for storage and equipment operations."

The fire prompted a shelter-in-place order for the entire city, with concerns over chemicals in the building sending hazardous materials into the air.

Police later said it's not believed that people breathed in toxic fumes, but efforts to dampen the fire were briefly hampered by the storms that passed through the state.

283478645_1181459366018525_4103840707021698400_n
281748289_692688315134632_2470245714026526358_n
281358539_820894549284654_6645144422102226583_n
5
Gallery
5 Images

The fire department says that around 6 p.m., firefighters had to be evacuated from the scene due to a tornado warning in the area, with crews taking refuge in the Wadena County Courthouse. They took cover for around 30 minutes, at which point they returned to the scene.

The shelter-in-place order was later lifted as the fire came under control, but the fire department says the building is a total loss.

At this time, it's not clear what started the fire. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is now investigating.

In total, nine fire departments were called to the scene to battle the blaze.

Next Up

Wadena Fire
MN News

Storm hampered Wadena fire efforts; building a total loss

The fire happened at a large shop building at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

285000925_10219616755960765_4659303017876323635_n
MN News

Photos reveal severe storm damage in Deer River

Deer River was hit around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

285047742_2063745707120122_2571159768562275841_n
MN News

Violent tornado rocks Forada as storm leaves long damage path in MN

The NWS will send teams to survey damage in Douglas, Todd, Pope, Swift, Stevens, McLeod and Carver counties.

39513397825_ed790f026e_k
MN News

Statewide student walk-out planned to protest gun violence

A march and rally are also planned in downtown Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 7.41.48 PM
MN Weather

Major damage in Minnesota towns after tornadoes, severe wind

There have been multiple reports of trees crashing into homes, and fierce winds and tornadoes damaging farm buildings.

Dalton tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch extended, now includes Twin Cities

There have been several reports of tornado touchdowns in central and western Minnesota, causing major damage.

Wadena fire
MN News

Massive fire in Wadena, city-wide shelter-in-place issued

There's a fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

tornado
MN Weather

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch for Minnesota

A very dangerous Memorial Day afternoon and evening in Minnesota.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

Storms are expected to blast into Minnesota, posing a threat for violent tornadoes.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 9.26.00 AM
MN Travel

Watch: First cruise ship in 10 years arrives in foggy Duluth

The Viking Octantis arrived to moody weather Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 8.49.48 AM
MN News

Woman missing from Minneota found safe

A search was undertaken Monday to find her.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in MN

Damaging winds and large to very large hail will also be possible.

Related

Wadena fire
MN News

Massive fire in Wadena, city-wide shelter-in-place issued

There's a fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

Screen Shot 2019-12-25 at 11.08.02 AM
MN News

Support effort grows after more than 200 displaced by downtown fire

The Christmas Day fire has left families already struggling without anywhere to go.

archer house - visit northfield
MN News

Historic hotel in Northfield declared a total loss after fire

The building suffered extensive damage after a fire in November.

MN News

5 dead, 4 injured in 14th-floor fire at Minneapolis high-rise building

The fire happened at a building on Cedar Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2020-02-17 at 11.06.27 AM
MN News

The Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud a total loss after fire

The fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Pole barn fire in northeastern Minnesota kills 70 sheep

Firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

MN News

One killed in fire at St. Paul apartment building

It's St. Paul's first fire death of the year.

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.