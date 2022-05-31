Storm hampered Wadena fire efforts; building a total loss

The fire that sparked a shelter-in-place order for the entire City of Wadena left the building it burned a total loss.

The Wadena Fire Department provided an update to Monday's fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation, with the blaze breaking out just before 3 p.m. in a large shop building that was being used "for storage and equipment operations."

The fire prompted a shelter-in-place order for the entire city, with concerns over chemicals in the building sending hazardous materials into the air.

Police later said it's not believed that people breathed in toxic fumes, but efforts to dampen the fire were briefly hampered by the storms that passed through the state.

5 Gallery 5 Images

The fire department says that around 6 p.m., firefighters had to be evacuated from the scene due to a tornado warning in the area, with crews taking refuge in the Wadena County Courthouse. They took cover for around 30 minutes, at which point they returned to the scene.

The shelter-in-place order was later lifted as the fire came under control, but the fire department says the building is a total loss.

At this time, it's not clear what started the fire. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is now investigating.

In total, nine fire departments were called to the scene to battle the blaze.