Storms cause grain bin to fall on car, killing one in central MN

Skip to main content

Storms cause grain bin to fall on car, killing one in Kandiyohi County

The National Weather Service confirmed the death on Thursday evening.
Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 7.12.27 PM
10
Gallery
10 Images

Thursday night's storms left a trail of destruction in western and central Minnesota, and caused the death of at least one person so far.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the passenger was killed around 7 p.m. near to the town of Blomkest in Kandiyohi County when a grain bin fell on top of a vehicle.

At this time, there are no details about the victim or any other injuries.

Blomkest was in an area that was subject to a tornado warning Thursday evening, but again it's not been confirmed if a tornado was responsible, or if it was the high straight line winds that in parts of the state exceeded 90 mph.

There have been numerous reports of structures being destroyed, roofs blown off, trees toppled onto power lines, and semis being overturned as the system blew through the southern half of the state.

There were reports of major damage in counties including Douglas, Kandiyohi, Stevens, and Todd, while the State Patrol was dealing with multiple issued on I-94, which was closed eastbound near Alexandria as winds toppled trailers.

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 6.59.45 AM

It marked the second consecutive day of severe storms in Minnesota. On Wednesday, the Twin Cities metro took some of the worst damage as heavy rain, strong winds and even a tornado caused damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF-0 tornado passed through the northeast side of Coon Rapids just before 8:30 p.m.

While a track hasn't been released yet, the NWS says it was about 50 yards wide and traveled around three miles.

The Wednesday night storms caused a tree to crash through the middle of a Coon Rapids home, but it's not confirmed yet if it was caused by the tornado.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 7.12.27 PM
MN News

Storms cause grain bin to fall on car, killing one in central MN

The National Weather Service confirmed the death on Thursday evening.

FSmb9kkWAB0UBqk
MN News

Ferocious winds, possible tornadoes leave destruction in MN

Numerous reports of tornadoes and nearly 100 mph straight-line winds.

canoe
MN News

Canoe carrying 4 overturns near St. John's University

Of the four, only one was wearing a lifejacket when the boat capsized Wednesday.

pexels beer bar craft brewery
MN Business

MN's craft alcohol makers back new push to loosen state's liquor laws

The pushback includes loosening restrictions on growler sales for bigger craft breweries and a more direct line of spirit sales to customers.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.02.19 PM
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings in the Twin Cities

It's the second night in a row that severe storms are hitting the metro.

storm
MN Weather

Twin Cities placed in tornado watch ahead of intense line of storms

Photo above is a view from Marshall as the line of storms moved through Thursday evening.

storm
MN Weather

Tornado watch in MN as intense line of storms blasts through

The tornado watch is in effect until midnight.

fire pixabay stock
WI News

1 dead, 1 escapes western Wisconsin house fire

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived early Wednesday morning.

Wind storms tree
MN Weather

Rare 'particularly dangerous situation' weather watch issued in SW MN

The warning covers an area of Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

fire, firefighter
WI News

Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A devastating house fire happened early Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

The incident happened Wednesday night near a shopping center and Cub.

Alexander Odegaard
MN News

Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

Alexander John Odegaard was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 6.59.33 AM
MN Weather

Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.04.37 PM
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous storms move through Twin Cities

We'll have live updates as the storms move through the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.06.57 AM
MN News

One killed, four injured in I-90 crash after power line falls

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m.

Image from iOS
MN News

Storm fells tree in Coon Rapids, splitting house in two

The family was reportedly in the basement at the time.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.02.19 PM
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings in the Twin Cities

It's the second night in a row that severe storms are hitting the metro.

Ice crash Minnetonka
MN News

Water rescue team needs rescuing after its hovercraft overturns

The crew was on a training operation at the time.

Screen Shot 2020-01-10 at 6.13.38 AM
MN News

One dead after house fire in Maple Grove

The blaze broke out on Thursday evening.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

The latest snow projections for MN's first winter storm of season

The winter weather gets going Thursday.