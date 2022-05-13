Storms cause grain bin to fall on car, killing one in central MN

10 Gallery 10 Images

Thursday night's storms left a trail of destruction in western and central Minnesota, and caused the death of at least one person so far.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the passenger was killed around 7 p.m. near to the town of Blomkest in Kandiyohi County when a grain bin fell on top of a vehicle.

At this time, there are no details about the victim or any other injuries.

Blomkest was in an area that was subject to a tornado warning Thursday evening, but again it's not been confirmed if a tornado was responsible, or if it was the high straight line winds that in parts of the state exceeded 90 mph.

There have been numerous reports of structures being destroyed, roofs blown off, trees toppled onto power lines, and semis being overturned as the system blew through the southern half of the state.

There were reports of major damage in counties including Douglas, Kandiyohi, Stevens, and Todd, while the State Patrol was dealing with multiple issued on I-94, which was closed eastbound near Alexandria as winds toppled trailers.

It marked the second consecutive day of severe storms in Minnesota. On Wednesday, the Twin Cities metro took some of the worst damage as heavy rain, strong winds and even a tornado caused damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF-0 tornado passed through the northeast side of Coon Rapids just before 8:30 p.m.

While a track hasn't been released yet, the NWS says it was about 50 yards wide and traveled around three miles.

The Wednesday night storms caused a tree to crash through the middle of a Coon Rapids home, but it's not confirmed yet if it was caused by the tornado.