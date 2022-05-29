Strawberries linked to hepatitis A outbreak in US, including Minnesota

Officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in parts of the U.S. and Canada, including one case in Minnesota, linked to certain strawberry brands.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, recent outbreaks of hepatitis A in California, Minnesota and Canada have been linked back to FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries, which are sold at many popular grocery stores.

A total of 17 cases were reported in the U.S., 12 of which required hospitalizations.

The strawberries linked to the outbreaks were purchased between March 5 and April 25. They are sold at Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets and Winco Foods.

Reported onset of illness is from March 28 to April 30.

While the affected products are past their shelf life, the FDA recommends any consumers who bought the strawberries between March 5 and April 25 and froze them should not eat them.

And consumers who have already consumed the strawberries in the past two weeks should consult with a doctor if they haven’t been vaccinated against hepatitis A, according to the FDA.