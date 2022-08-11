Skip to main content
Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

If the nurses walk off the job, Minnesota would be home to one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association.

If the nurses walk off the job, Minnesota would be home to one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced a vote will be held Monday to authorize a strike for the union's 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth. 

Mary Turner, the union's president and an intensive care unit nurse at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, said five months of negotiations with hospital executives have stalled, leaving nurses on the job without a contract since June. 

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, nurses with the union said understaffing, driven by high rates of turnover, has created unsafe conditions for both patients and employees. 

Minnesota Nurses Association First Vice President Chris Rubesch, a cardiac nurse at Essentia Health in Duluth, said the upcoming strike vote comes after petitions, press conferences and informational picket lines have failed to get the attention of hospital leaders, who nurses allege are putting profits over the lives of patients. 

Nurses say patient adverse events, which state law requires be reported, are increasing, threatening the lives of those who seek hospital care and putting nurses at risk of losing their license. 

Still, the union says their ideas for improving employee retention and attracting the next generation of nurses continue to be rebuffed at the bargaining table. 

Twin Cities Hospitals Group, which includes Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Fairview Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, said the nurses' union has demanded wage increases by 32-39% over the next three-year contract.

"Increases like this would cost hundreds of millions of dollars across Twin Cities Hospitals and are not economically feasible or responsible to our community members who would ultimately pay the price," the Group's website states. 

The hospital negotiators say they've proposed below-inflation increases of between 10% to 12% over three years.

A two-thirds vote among the union members is required to authorize a strike. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 2.49.44 PM
MN Health

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

If the nurses walk off the job, Minnesota would be home to one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.

DSC_8611
MN News

Iowa Gov. asks court to lift injunction on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

A court challenge seeks to revive Iowa's abortion ban.

zipper merge, construction
MN News

6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

The projects extend to areas all across the state.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

Superior port of entry and lighthouse
MN News

Five rescued as boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry

All five escaped serious injury.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 11.27.17 AM
MN News

Takeaways from Minneapolis' new gun violence report

The rise in violent crime in Minneapolis is showing signs of plateauing.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 10.05.06 AM
MN News

Woman seriously hurt in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target

The victim is in her 20s.

bmw-g1a1c50760_1280
MN News

Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at 3 motorcyclists

The driver of the BMW led police on a chase, driving the wrong way on state highways.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 2.02.48 PM
MN Lifestyle

Drive Shack Inc. announces upcoming 'Puttery' venue in Minneapolis

The growing business backed by Rory McIlroy is coming to the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 7.13.33 AM
MN News

BCA: Man was 'running towards' deputy with knife before fatal shooting

The Minnesota BCA has identified the four deputies who fired weapons.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

MN Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022

The organization endorsed Scott Jensen for Minnesota Senate in 2016.

WCCO building
MN News

Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

The man originally lied and claimed someone else shot the victim.

Related

MN News

Nurses vote to authorize strike at Children's Hospitals of Minnesota

Nurses are calling for improved insurance and wage conditions.

Screen Shot 2021-02-11 at 8.56.37 AM
MN News

Minnesota ICU nurse named to federal COVID-19 task force

Mary Turner works as an ICU nurse at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

Nurses on strike
MN News

Nurses start 3-day strike at Allina WestHealth in Plymouth

A "last attempt" at negotiations failed to produce an agreement last Wednesday.

MN News

Nurses reach deal with Children's Hospitals, ending strike threat

Nurses had voted on Thursday in favor of strike action.

MN News

The strike continues: Nurses at Allina Health reject latest contract proposal

This could go down as the longest nursing strike in Minnesota history.

MSP airport
MN News

Union employees at Twin Cities airports vote to strike

Airport workers represented by Teamsters Local 320 voted to strike by 95% Sunday.

MN Health

Minnesota nurses are paying off medical debts for 1,800 families

It's a thank you to the community for supporting nurses in last year's strike.

MN News

Nurses and Allina reopen talks as strike looms