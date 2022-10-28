Student among 3 seriously wounded in Lake Street drive-by shooting

Three people suffered "potentially life-threatening" injuries in a drive-by shooting Friday evening on Minneapolis' East Lake Street.

A South High School student is among the injured parties, with a man and a woman also shot during the incident, which happened just after 3 p.m. near the Hi-Lake Shopping Center.

Minneapolis Police Department says all three were taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare.

"Preliminary information indicates that shots were fired from a moving vehicle which then left the area," police said, with the man, woman, and boy all on the sidewalk on the 2200 block of East Lake Street.

At this time, it's not known if there's a connection between the three injured parties.

A citizen at the scene told Bring Me The News they saw almost 60 shell casings on the ground near the shooting scene.

Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the boy shot in the is a South High student.