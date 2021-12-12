Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Student arrested after Snapchat threat against central MN school
Publish date:

Student arrested after Snapchat threat against central MN school

The student is facing "disciplinary action" from both the district and police.
Author:

Google

The student is facing "disciplinary action" from both the district and police.

A central Minnesota student is facing both academic and legal repercussions following a threat against a campus where a deadly school shooting took place in 2003. 

On Friday, the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department announced that a juvenile had been taken into custody over "possible threats that were made on a social media platform" regarding the ROCORI School, a K-12 campus in Stearns County. 

The threat emerged on Wednesday, December 8, and resulted in a "stronger law enforcement presence" at the school, though there was "no evidence of any ongoing threat" there.

Per the St. Cloud Times, ROCORI Schools Superintendent Brad Kelvington sent an email to parents explaining that the suspect, a middle school student at ROCORI, had taken to Snapchat to warn others "not to come to the secondary school on Friday due to the potential of a shooting."

Kelvington went on to say that "both law enforcement and school disciplinary action of that student is in progress," the Times notes. 

The campus's high school is where student John Jason McLaughlin shot and killed two schoolmates on September 24, 2003. McLaughlin, a freshman who claimed to have been bullied, was eventually found guilty of first and second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. 

ROCORI is a combination of the names of the three towns it serves: Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 8.46.34 AM
MN News

Student arrested after Snapchat threat against central MN school

The student is facing "disciplinary action" from both the district and police.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild's winning streak ends in Los Angeles

The Kings put an end to an eight-game winning streak.

lisa hanson - the interchange - albert lea
MN News

MN bar owner who defied COVID orders, missed court date gets jail sentence

Lisa Hanson ran The Interchange in Albert Lea.

Gopher Basketball / Luke Loewe
MN Gophers

Willis, Battle erupt to lead Gophers to first Big Ten win

The Gophers won in Ann Arbor for the first time in 10 seasons.

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 12.59.40 PM
MN News

Semi-trailer crashes into two sheriff's squad cars

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 10.38.57 AM
MN News

Minneapolis to begin work redeveloping Kmart site next year

The Minneapolis City Council approved initial plans for the redevelopment process Friday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Husband arrested after wife found dead in Carlton County home

The victim was identified as identified as Tracy Ellen Julian, 62.

MN DOT, snowy roads, crashes
MN News

1 dead, more than 20 injured in snowy conditions on Friday

There were hundreds of crashes around the state.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN News

'We fell short': U.S. Bank CEO apologizes over treatment of Black customer at Columbia Heights branch

The incident surfaced this week thanks to a KSTP report.

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 8.16.10 AM
MN Weather

How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota on Friday

Well, that was a big storm.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County Sheriff charged with DWI, three other offenses

The sheriff was involved in a rollover crash on his way back from a conference in Alexandria.

police lights
MN News

Student arrested after portraying active shooter drill 'as an actual event' on social media

It happened Friday in Pine County, Minnesota.

Related

Cold Spring
MN News

Charges: Family terrorized by alleged racist stalker who drove truck into their home

The victims say they had been targeted and stalked for 83 days prior to the incident.

Screen Shot 2021-07-03 at 8.10.45 AM
MN News

Suspects in Dakota County homicide arrested in Montana

It happened earlier this month near Northfield.

MN News

Rocori Schools picks replacement for scandal-hit superintendent

Scott Staska resigned in April after being hit with several charges of indecent exposure.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud teen charged with raping girl in high school bathroom

Police say it happened during a late 2019 basketball game.

Liz Quakenbush and Preston Higgs.
MN News

Suspect in former MN teacher's death arrested after 4-month manhunt

Liz Quackenbush, 39, was stabbed to death in her Louisiana home.

Stearns County Administration Center
MN News

Stearns Co. admin building evacuated over bomb threat, man arrested

Authorities say the 51-year-old made the threat during a phone call to the center on Friday.

Waseca Public Schools
MN News

Students evacuated after bomb threat at school in Waseca

Police say the credibility of the threat is undetermined.

Bob Brink
MN Sports

Legendary Minnesota high school basketball coach Bob Brink dies

Brink's 936 wins are second-most in state history.