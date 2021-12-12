Student arrested after Snapchat threat against central MN school

A central Minnesota student is facing both academic and legal repercussions following a threat against a campus where a deadly school shooting took place in 2003.

On Friday, the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department announced that a juvenile had been taken into custody over "possible threats that were made on a social media platform" regarding the ROCORI School, a K-12 campus in Stearns County.

The threat emerged on Wednesday, December 8, and resulted in a "stronger law enforcement presence" at the school, though there was "no evidence of any ongoing threat" there.

Per the St. Cloud Times, ROCORI Schools Superintendent Brad Kelvington sent an email to parents explaining that the suspect, a middle school student at ROCORI, had taken to Snapchat to warn others "not to come to the secondary school on Friday due to the potential of a shooting."

Kelvington went on to say that "both law enforcement and school disciplinary action of that student is in progress," the Times notes.

The campus's high school is where student John Jason McLaughlin shot and killed two schoolmates on September 24, 2003. McLaughlin, a freshman who claimed to have been bullied, was eventually found guilty of first and second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

ROCORI is a combination of the names of the three towns it serves: Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond.