October 20, 2021
Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

Google Streetview

Publish date:

Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

The fight happened outside the main entrance.
Author:

A St. Louis Park High School student was arrested by police for the assault of a fellow student on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of St. Louis Park confirmed to Bring Me The News that it was called to the school 6425 W. 33rd St. at 2:37 p.m. after a reported "disturbance" outside the main entrance.

One juvenile student was then arrested for assaulting a second juvenile student.

The incident caused the high school to enact a "shelter-in-place" order to students and staff for "a short time," before they were released for the day.

The school has not released any additional information about the fight itself, only noting that police were called to the scene, and that those inside the building were asked to shelter inside "for a brief period of time," noting this caused "a disruption to the end of the school day."

"We want to thank students and staff for their cooperation during the shelter inside and exiting the building in an orderly manner to allow buses to leave on time at the end of the school day," the note to parents said.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Slice
MN News

Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

New COVID charts show hospitalization, death rates based on vaccine status

The unvaccinated are far more likely than the fully vaccinated to become hospitalized or die.

St. John's University - St. Patrick Hall - Google Street View
MN News

MN colleges investigating allegations of 'sex competition' run by male students

The CSB/SJU student newspaper first broke the story.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

White House begins process to ban new mining near BWCAW

The stated goal is to protect the "unique natural wonder" of the BWCAW.

Autumn Merrick, Autumn Rose Merrick
MN News

Man charged in shootout, crash that killed 18-year-old on scooter

Autumn Rose Merrick was with a friend near the Holiday gas station.

Flickr - COVID testing car
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 20

The latest from the state health department.

St. Louis Park High School
MN News

Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

The fight happened outside the main entrance.

D Quagon - DOC photo
MN News

DOC searching for convicted sex offender who has gone on the run

The recently released man removed his GPS monitoring device.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves: 5 things you can count on for the 2021-22 season

The Timberwolves hope to return to relevance this season.

pickleball
Minnesota Life

With parking ramp roof empty most of time, Chaska adds pickleball courts

The top level isn't often used, so the entities teamed up to meet a growing need for pickleball courts.

Mauno Silpala
MN News

Former UN official ID'd as pedestrian killed in Alexandria

The native of Finland retired in 2005 and was living in Golden Valley.

Michelle Young
TV, Movies and The Arts

Massive Minnesota flavor in season premiere of 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler alert!

Related

Screen Shot 2019-09-26 at 11.20.43 AM
MN News

16 students detained by police after St. Cloud school fights

The fights broke out Wednesday lunchtime.

Tech High School
MN News

St. Cloud school placed on lockdown after student fights break out

Multiple police officers had to be sent to the scene.

MN News

Fight in St. Cloud high school sends student to hospital

One teen was arrested and another is still at large.

Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 3.30.48 PM
MN News

Loaded mag found in student's locker sparks school lockdown in Duluth

The magazine contained 9mm rounds.

Screen Shot 2019-09-26 at 11.20.43 AM
MN News

More details released about St. Cloud school fight involving 19 students

The students are facing criminal charges and expulsion.

North Memorial emergency room
MN News

Crowd of 50-75 fighting leads to lockdown at North Memorial

The fight and lockdown happened around noon Thursday.

Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota family doctors urge Gov. Walz to issue 'shelter in place' order

The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians made the plea in a letter to the governor Monday.

MN News

Scooter rider killed in collision with car in St. Louis Park

The incident happened on Wednesday morning.