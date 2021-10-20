Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

A St. Louis Park High School student was arrested by police for the assault of a fellow student on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of St. Louis Park confirmed to Bring Me The News that it was called to the school 6425 W. 33rd St. at 2:37 p.m. after a reported "disturbance" outside the main entrance.

One juvenile student was then arrested for assaulting a second juvenile student.

The incident caused the high school to enact a "shelter-in-place" order to students and staff for "a short time," before they were released for the day.

The school has not released any additional information about the fight itself, only noting that police were called to the scene, and that those inside the building were asked to shelter inside "for a brief period of time," noting this caused "a disruption to the end of the school day."

"We want to thank students and staff for their cooperation during the shelter inside and exiting the building in an orderly manner to allow buses to leave on time at the end of the school day," the note to parents said.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.