Student arrested for having gun on St. Cloud school bus

A McKinley Area Learning Center student faces multiple felony charges after he brought a gun onto a school bus in St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, citing a preliminary investigation, no threats were made with the gun and the 17-year-old had no plans to use the gun. The teen was arrested Thursday at his home.

Saint Cloud police say the incident is not related to social media threats made toward Tech High School on Thursday. The teenager involved is not a student at Tech and doesn't have any connection to the school. Law enforcement continues to investigate those threats, with the St. Cloud Times reporting the school day Thursday wasn't disrupted but some students left class early.

Authorities said at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, the student was spotted with the gun while riding a school bus. The information was relayed to a school resource officer Thursday morning, which prompted the investigation.

Around 1 p.m., the investigation led authorities to the student's home where they met with him and found the handgun. The teenager has been placed in a detention facility, awaiting felony charges for illegally possessing a firearm.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.