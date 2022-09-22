Oakdale student hit by driver while leaving school Wednesday

Skip to main content
Student hit by driver while leaving Tartan High School in Oakdale

The student was “awake and alert" after the crash, according to the school's principal.

A 14-year-old Oakdale high school student was hit by a car Wednesday while crossing the street after school.

In an announcement to the school community, Tartan High School Principal Bethany DeCent said that the girl was hit while crossing Greenway Avenue, which passes in front of the high school.

School staff helped the student until paramedics arrived on the scene. The student was then taken to the hospital.

DeCent provided limited details on the student’s condition but said that they were “awake and alert after the incident.” 

