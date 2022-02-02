Skip to main content
Student killed outside Richfield school is identified, 2 arrested

Student killed outside Richfield school is identified, 2 arrested

The 16-year-old boy was killed and another student was critically injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.



The 16-year-old boy was killed and another student was critically injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Community members have congregated to hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening following the fatal shooting of a Richfield student, who friends have identified as 16-year-old Jahmari Rice.

Rice was killed and another student critically injured after shots were fired just outside South Education Center at 7450 Penn Avenue South Tuesday afternoon.

Richfield Police Department confirmed shortly after 8 p.m. that two suspects are in custody following the execution of two search warrants simultaneously at addresses in Minneapolis, during which a handgun was recovered.

Tributes are being shared far and wide for Rice, who is the son of Twin Cities civil rights activist Cortez Rice.

Cortez Rice is currently being held in a Hennepin County Workhouse ahead of a Wednesday hearing relating to him protesting outside the home of Judge Regina Chu, calling on her to allow video broadcasting for the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

Community members gathered to pay tribute to Rice, with the Star Tribune reporting that Tuesday was only his second day at South Education Center, and that he'd previously played football at Richfield High School.

South Education Center has announced that school has been canceled on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement Tuesday evening, saying that hearing of a school shooting "is a parent's greatest fear."

"My prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers whose confidence in that expectation has been shaken today," he said. "We need more than words, though — we need action. We need action to get guns off the streets and prevent violent crime in the first place. I remain committed to working with officials at all levels of government to seek needed change."

In a joint statement, Richfield City Council said: "Richfield has long been a close-knit, safe and welcoming community. Everyone in our community deserves to feel safe in their schools and in their community, and today this safety was threatened.

"Please check-in on your neighbors, hug your children and be there for your friends and family."

