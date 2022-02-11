Elementary students make cards for shot school bus driver

Students at a Minneapolis elementary school are sending well wishes to the school bus driver shot in the head earlier this week.

Sheridan, a dual language elementary school, shared some photos on its Facebook page Friday showing cards students had made for the driver. Included is the caption: "Our students sending love ❤️ to our Bus Driver!"

The driver was shot in the head around 2:16 p.m. Wednesday near 37th and North Girard Avenue, the Minneapolis Police Department said. Three students, all under the age of 10, were onboard at the time. None of them were injured.

Metropolitan Transportation Network told Bring Me The News the driver has been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

"MTN was shaken by the senseless violence that occurred on Wednesday," the company said, adding, "[O]ur thoughts are with our driver and their family."

"We want to thank the Minneapolis Public School District staff and community for their support," the statement continued.

Police are investigating and MTN said it is cooperating.

Sheridan also shared resources for families who may need to talk to their children about violent experiences.