Skip to main content
Students make cards, send well wishes to Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head

Students make cards, send well wishes to Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head

The driver is expected to recover from their injuries.

Sheridan Arts and Spanish School, Facebook

The driver is expected to recover from their injuries.

Students at a Minneapolis elementary school are sending well wishes to the school bus driver shot in the head earlier this week. 

Sheridan, a dual language elementary school, shared some photos on its Facebook page Friday showing cards students had made for the driver. Included is the caption: "Our students sending love ❤️ to our Bus Driver!"

The driver was shot in the head around 2:16 p.m. Wednesday near 37th and North Girard Avenue, the Minneapolis Police Department said. Three students, all under the age of 10, were onboard at the time. None of them were injured.

Metropolitan Transportation Network told Bring Me The News the driver has been released from the hospital and is expected to recover. 

"MTN was shaken by the senseless violence that occurred on Wednesday," the company said, adding, "[O]ur thoughts are with our driver and their family." 

"We want to thank the Minneapolis Public School District staff and community for their support," the statement continued. 

Police are investigating and MTN said it is cooperating.

Sheridan also shared resources for families who may need to talk to their children about violent experiences.

Next Up

sheridan school card for bus driver feb 11 2022 facebook
MN News

Elementary students make cards for shot school bus driver

The driver is expected to recover from their injuries.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Where do things stand with the Vikings' coaching staff search?

Kevin O'Connell's staff is beginning to take shape.

20211121_Vikings_Packers_REG11_1361
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson's happiness will come with wins, not QB decision or targets

Jefferson talked about Kirk Cousins on radio row this week and said he thinks the team can win with Cousins

air quality feb 11 2022
MN Weather

High winds kick up dust from exposed fields, worsen air quality

Officials reported "persistent" wind gusts of 40 mph in some spots.

pixabay - covid vaccine record card
MN News

FDA waiting for 3rd dose data before authorizing COVID vaccine to under 5s

A meeting was scheduled for next week to consider emergency use authorization.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Mom leaves car running, thief drives off with 4-year-old inside

Police say she was making a delivery when the car was taken.

flickr walgreens mike mozart
MN News

Parking lot crash that killed 94-year-old ruled an accident

The medical examiner identified the victim Friday.

zimmer 1
MN Property

Gallery: The home of ex-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is for sale for $2M

The home has eight bathrooms.

Jesse Powell
MN News

More women accuse MN divorce attorney of sexual assault

Prosecutors filed additional felony criminal charges against him this week.

Flickr - Ordway exterior
TV, Movies and The Arts

As St. Paul dials back its COVID rules, Ordway Center increases them

The center announced it will keep its vaccine-or-test requirement in place as Minneapolis and St. Paul lift theirs.

Screen Shot 2022-02-11 at 11.06.51 AM
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 11

The state's test positivity rate continues to plummet this month.

fasig sandifer side by side
MN News

Search is on for woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Minneapolis

Authorities believe he was driving east into Wisconsin.

Related

unsplash school bus
MN News

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head, police say

None of the children were hurt.

bus-gf351a0688_1280
MN News

Minneapolis schools cancels after-school activities Thursday

This will help "maximize buses available for taking students home after school in very cold temperatures."

MN News

Sex offender arrested after riding bus with elementary students

The man boarded a school bus at the Walker Art Center.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Driver fatally shot in Northeast Minneapolis on Sunday

Officers found the man shot in a crashed vehicle at Lowry Avenue and 2nd Street Northeast.

School-Bus-Shooting_020719
MN News

School bus driver shot in I-35W road rage incident has permanent injuries

Thomas Benson is still recovering from the February incident.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

MPD releases photos of shooting suspect, asks for public's help

The man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 8.12.13 AM
MN News

Catholic school employee allegedly had 'inappropriate physical contact' with student

The employee is currently on leave pending an MPD investigation.

MN News

Police: Mayor was drunk in driver's seat of school bus

The Mayor of Rice, Minnesota was in a bus outside an elementary school.