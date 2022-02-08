Skip to main content
Students walk out of school, protest killing of Amir Locke

The demonstration was organized by Minnesota Teen Activists.

MN Teen Activists, Instagram

Twin Cities students walked out of class on Tuesday to protest the police killing of 22-year-old Amir Locke on Feb. 2.

The event, organized by Minnesota Teen Activists, called on students across Minnesota to wear black and walk out of school. Organizers also held a rally at St. Paul Central High School at noon and then they marched, about 1.5 blocks long, to the Governor's Mansion. 

Students said they demand all no-knock warrants be banned; they call for full transparency and full overhaul and demilitarization of the MPD; and a full review of the MPD and SWAT practices, Nina Moini of MPR News reports

They are calling on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and interim MPD Chief Amelia Huffman to resign, as well as Officer Mark Hanneman, who shot Locke, to be fired. And activists also want the accountability of Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who reportedly signed the no-knock warrant that led to Locke's death.

A Minneapolis Police Department SWAT team fatally shot Locke in a Bolero Flats apartment on Feb. 2. Locke had been sleeping on the couch in the living room of one of the three apartment units targeted early that morning by search warrants in connection to a Jan. 10 homicide in St. Paul. 

Read more: Murder charges in St. Paul shooting reveal more details about SWAT raid that killed Amir Locke

Minnesota Teen Activists, a nonprofit, has been posting updates on Tuesday afternoon's demonstration on Instagram. 

Tuesday's protest is the latest demonstration in response to Locke's death. Protesters over the weekend gathered outside Huffman's home, calling for her resignation. 

