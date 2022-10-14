Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash

A semi-truck driver was injured in a crash when his trailer of sugar beets spilled over a Minnesota road on Wednesday.

The crash happened in Edwards Township, near Raymond, at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue SW.

Deputies at the scene learned that a 1998 International semi and a trailer full of sugar beets were heading eastbound on 75th Avenue when it went off the road, hit a field approach, and flipped on its side.

The crash is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.