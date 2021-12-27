Sun Country cancels all domestic flights Monday morning due to 'system outage'

Sun Country says a "temporary third-party network system outage" has led to the cancellation of all of the Minnesota-based airline's domestic flights before 8 a.m. Monday.

A message on Sun Country's website reads:

"We are experiencing a third-party system outage affecting Sun Country flights. We are working with this operator to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. Due to this outage, we expect some flights to be delayed or canceled, which will be communicated via email. Please visit www.suncountry.com/response for the latest information."

It's unclear how long the outage will affect Sun Country flights, nor is it clear if other airlines – as Sun Country suggests – are facing similar issues.

MSP Airport, as of 7:30 a.m., lists approximately 20 canceled Delta, Spirit and Alaska airline flights. According to FlightAware, there are 42 canceled flights linked to MSP Airport (flying into or out of MSP), including 12 Delta flights.

This is a developing story.