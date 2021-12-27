Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sun Country cancels all domestic flights Monday morning due to 'system outage'
Publish date:

Sun Country cancels all domestic flights Monday morning due to 'system outage'

Big issues Monday morning.
Author:

Credit: Sun Country

Big issues Monday morning.

Sun Country says a "temporary third-party network system outage" has led to the cancellation of all of the Minnesota-based airline's domestic flights before 8 a.m. Monday. 

A message on Sun Country's website reads: 

"We are experiencing a third-party system outage affecting Sun Country flights. We are working with this operator to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. Due to this outage, we expect some flights to be delayed or canceled, which will be communicated via email. Please visit www.suncountry.com/response for the latest information."

It's unclear how long the outage will affect Sun Country flights, nor is it clear if other airlines – as Sun Country suggests – are facing similar issues. 

MSP Airport, as of 7:30 a.m., lists approximately 20 canceled  Delta, Spirit and Alaska airline flights. According to FlightAware, there are 42 canceled flights linked to MSP Airport (flying into or out of MSP), including 12 Delta flights. 

This is a developing story. 

Next Up

sun country
MN News

Sun Country cancels all domestic flights Monday morning due to 'system outage'

Big issues Monday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man and woman found shot to death in Robbinsdale home, one arrested

The discovery was made Sunday afternoon.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson criticizes offense after Sunday's loss to the Rams

The star receiver demanded more aggressiveness after the Vikings went two of five in the red zone.

US Bank Stadium, Vikings fans
MN Vikings

Christmas hangover? Quiet crowd at Vikings game says a lot

Was it a Christmas hangover or something bigger?

ambulance
MN News

3 Minnesotans found dead after crash in western Wisconsin

One of the victims was the founder of the Twin Cities Recovery Project.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dies in Kansas crash on Christmas Eve

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Brown County, Kansas.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings' playoff hopes take a hit with loss to Rams

The Vikings couldn't convert their opportunities in a must-win game.

Aftermath of house fire in Nevis, Minnesota
MN Lifestyle

Family dog 'literally saved our lives' from devastating fire, Minnesota dad says

"We can never repay what she did for us today."

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Rams: 5 things you can count on

No Dalvin Cook...no problem?

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.

Wright County sheriff squad car
MN News

Sheriff's deputy fatally strikes pedestrian while responding to call

The deputy was responding to a medical emergency at the time.

Screen Shot 2021-12-26 at 10.25.14 AM
MN News

Girls killed in house fire were staying with grandma so mom could wrap gifts

The victims of the tragic fire have been identified by family.

Related

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country outage sees takeoffs delayed, big crowds at MSP Airport

Big crowds and delays at MSP.

MN News

6 Sun Country flights were canceled, no one told passengers

It was because of a glitch in the airline's new technology.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country adds 7 new routes from MSP Airport this spring

It's also resuming four routes from the Twin Cities.

Southwest Airlines
MN News

Southwest Airlines grounds flights nationwide due to 'system issue'

It has impacted flights from MSP Airport.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country adds 9 more flights out of MSP Airport

The new additions include large cities and popular outdoor destinations.

sun country
MN Coronavirus

Sun Country cutting jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Minnesota-based airline is eliminating many unfilled positions, with the cuts impacting 18 people.

MN Travel

Sun Country to waive or reduce fees for changing flights

Other airlines charge significant amounts to change your ticket.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country Airlines opens up flights through April 2022

The airline said opening up flights more than a year in advance will give travelers more leeway using their vouchers to postpone flights.