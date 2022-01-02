Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Updated:
Original:

Sun Country passengers wait long hours amid baggage delays at MSP

This comes a week after a network outage forced the airline to cancel all domestic flights.
Author:
sun country

Just a week after it was forced to cancel its domestic flights due to a "temporary third-party network system outage," Sun Country Airlines is now dealing with serious baggage delays at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP).

On Sunday morning, reports emerged on social media that passengers were stuck at the airport waiting for their luggage, with one claiming they'd had to wait 13 hours "in the airport/on the plane for a 3 hr flight":

Another reported that people were "sleeping at the baggage claim" as they waited for their luggage:

In an email to Bring Me The News, Sun Country said that staffing issues played a role in the carousel delays:

"Severe weather and understaffing due to COVID sick calls challenged our team at MSP yesterday. We apologize to our guests for any delays they experienced, but appreciate their patience as our team worked through the challenges to service guests safely.

The airline also claimed that only one flight – from St. Thomas – was "significantly delayed" because of the situation — as the aircraft had been "taken to a remote parking pad for service by the maintenance control team prior to the passenger bags being offloaded," leaving Sun Country's ground crews "unable to access the aircraft."

However, one of the passengers who tweeted above mentioned that they were on Sun Country flight 746 – from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic – and were delayed for more than 90 minutes upon getting to MSP.

Next Up

sun country
MN News

Sun Country passengers wait long hours amid baggage delays at MSP

This comes a week after a network outage forced the airline to cancel all domestic flights.

Joynes Ben Franklin in Grand Marais
MN Lifestyle

After 80 years, family behind beloved North Shore five-and-dime sells to new owner

"I think the community, our customers, and our visitors will find great comfort in this transition."

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Garage explosion in Minneapolis leaves man in 'serious condition'

A neighboring garage also caught fire.

20211205_Vikings_Lions_REG13_0104
MN Vikings

The 2021 Vikings made their own bad luck

Vikings got a bad break in losing Kirk Cousins before a key game but this could have been avoided

Wintee classic
MN Wild

Winter Classic at Target Field was one of coldest events on record

It was the coldest game in NHL history.

Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 7.51.04 AM
MN Wild

Jon Hamm, CM Punk, Minnesota celebs among those at NHL Winter Classic

From Tony Oliva to Jon Hamm, there was plenty of star gazing at Target Field.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers: 5 things you can count on

Do the Vikings stand a chance without Kirk Cousins?

fire pixabay stock
MN News

Twin brothers found dead after house fire in St. Louis County

Friends had stopped by their home after not hearing from them.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Jordan Kyrou spoils the Wild's party at the NHL Winter Classic

The Blues forward put up four points in the second period to hand the Wild a 6-4 defeat.

St. Louis Blues
MN Wild

Watch: Blues show up for Winter Classic like it's July

The Wild's opponent has embraced the elements ahead of their matchup at Target Field.

Michael Pierce
MN Vikings

Michael Pierce downgraded to out vs. Packers

The Vikings also activated Oli Udoh from the COVID-19/reserve list.

2019_1229_Bears_Home_0718
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer left no doubt he prefers Sean Mannion over Kellen Mond

Mannion will start at Lambeau Field in place of Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19

Related

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country outage sees takeoffs delayed, big crowds at MSP Airport

Big crowds and delays at MSP.

MN Consumer

Sun Country abandons MSP passengers in Mexico

Passengers in Mazatlan and Cabo were told to make alternative arrangements.

MN Consumer

Sun Country considers moving HQ from Eagan to MSP Airport

The airline is looking to consolidate its Twin Cities presence into fewer facilities.

MN Consumer

Passengers recount their Sun Country travel nightmares

Some are still waiting to get back from Mexico and domestic destinations.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country resumes 2 more routes from MSP, adds Green Bay service

It will run round-trip flights to and from Green Bay for Vikings-Packers games.

sun country
MN Lifestyle

Sun Country expands MSP shuttle service to 5 new cities

Sun Country Airlines recently added nine routes out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

MN News

6 Sun Country flights were canceled, no one told passengers

It was because of a glitch in the airline's new technology.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country adds 9 more flights out of MSP Airport

The new additions include large cities and popular outdoor destinations.