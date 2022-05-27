Skip to main content
Sunbather on the roof triggers shelter-in-place at Savage elementary school

Sunbather on the roof triggers shelter-in-place at Savage elementary school

The sunbather told police he was trying to "tan and relax."

Photo Courtesy of Redtail Ridge Elementary.

The sunbather told police he was trying to "tan and relax."

Students at an elementary school in Savage sheltered-in-place Friday afternoon while police investigated a man reportedly sunbathing on the roof. 

According to the Savage Police Department, officers responded to Redtail Ridge Elementary School at 1:19 p.m. on Friday on reports of a suspicious person on the roof. 

Students remained in their classrooms and continued learning during shelter-in-place protocols, which lasted approximately a half hour, according to the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District. 

Upon arrival, police say they found a man sunbathing and reading a book who said he was "trying to tan and relax". 

The man was cited and trespassed from the school property, according to police. 

Next Up

Redtail Ridge Elementary
MN News

Sunbather on the roof triggers shelter-in-place at Savage elementary school

The sunbather told police he was trying to "tan and relax."

Nero
MN News

The Raptor Center's ambassador, Nero the turkey vulture, dies at 47

Nero helped save the California condors before taking up his post as an education ambassador.

Golf cart
MN News

82-year-old Independence man dies in golf cart accident

Few details are known about the incident.

Ben Leber
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ben Leber named new permanent co-host of 'Twin Cities Live'

The former Minnesota Vikings linebacker was introduced Friday afternoon.

MPR
MN News

APM Reports, maker of 'In the Dark' podcast, nixed by Minnesota Public Radio

MPR said "select programming elements" of APM Reports will be incorporated into MPR News.

storm, severe
MN Weather

The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for MN

The most significant severe threats are Sunday night and again on Monday.

Arianna Vos
MN News

Charges: Driver was drunk, high in head-on crash that killed 19-year-old woman

The young woman killed in the crash was a college student studying zoology.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 27

The latest from MDH.

Lakewood Cemetary
MN Shopping

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

A guide to Memorial Day weekend 2022.

Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 7.40.04 AM
MN News

Truck crashes into Napa Auto Parts store after driver's medical issue

No employees were struck by the pickup.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Ham Lake after passing in the turn lane

The motorcyclist was hit by a car turning onto the road.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota gets cut of Ford settlement over misleading ads

The $19.2 million settlement centers on Ford's C-Max hybrid and Super Duty pickup truck.

Related

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Prior Lake-Savage shifts to virtual learning as omicron slams Twin Cities schools

More than 600 students were reported absent from Jan. 3-Jan. 10 due to testing positive for COVID.

Eagle Ridge Middle School
MN News

Charges: Sting catches MN principal trying to hire 15-year-old for sex

Authorities alleged Mohamed Selim attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex on Tuesday.

teri staloch district photo resize
MN News

Mayor reveals resignation of Prior Lake-Savage superintendent

Dr. Teri Staloch plans to bow out after the school year.

prior lake high school
MN News

Prior Lake student posts racist video, police investigating

In it, two students can be heard using racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life.

Mohamed Jama Ismail
MN News

MN man tied to Feeding Our Future probe charged with passport fraud

Mohamed Jama Ismail was arrested on Wednesday by FBI agents on the jetway after boarding an international flight.

prior lake high school
MN News

Investigation into racist Prior Lake H.S. video goes to county attorney

The county attorney's office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

Screen Shot 2021-11-23 at 8.46.26 AM
MN News

School board walks out amid angry scenes at meeting over racism in Prior Lake

The meeting grew tense after the board heard from multiple student speakers.

brian koland roseville
MN News

Roseville Schools elementary principal dies by suicide

The principal's family asked that the district share he took his own life.