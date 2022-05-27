Sunbather on the roof triggers shelter-in-place at Savage elementary school

Students at an elementary school in Savage sheltered-in-place Friday afternoon while police investigated a man reportedly sunbathing on the roof.

According to the Savage Police Department, officers responded to Redtail Ridge Elementary School at 1:19 p.m. on Friday on reports of a suspicious person on the roof.

Students remained in their classrooms and continued learning during shelter-in-place protocols, which lasted approximately a half hour, according to the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man sunbathing and reading a book who said he was "trying to tan and relax".

The man was cited and trespassed from the school property, according to police.