Skip to main content
Superintendent swapping Anoka-Hennepin for Minnetonka schools

Superintendent swapping Anoka-Hennepin for Minnetonka schools

David Law has been selected as the pick to replace the outgoing Dennis Peterson.

Minnetonka School District

David Law has been selected as the pick to replace the outgoing Dennis Peterson.

The superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin School District has accepted an offer to take up the same position at Minnetonka Public Schools.

It was announced Friday that David Law will be swapping Minnesota's largest school district for Minnetonka, and will take up his new role on July 1.

He is replacing Dennis Peterson, who has been superintendent of the district for more than 20 years.

In a statement, Minnetonka schools says Law "brings more than 37 years of experience to the role," noting that before he became superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin eight years ago, he was the assistant superintendent in White Bear Lake School District for seven years.

Before this, he was an assistant principal in Anoka-Hennepin for seven years, and was the dean of students at Mounds View School District for two years.

"We are thrilled that David Law will be taking the helm here at Minnetonka Schools. He is an experienced, proven leader who we believe will help us to harness and preserve the focus on child-centered excellence across our school system and at the same time will infuse new energy into all we do as a district," said Chris Vitale, Chair of the Minnetonka School Board, said in a news release.

Law was named 2020 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year and has been credited with overseeing a "steady increase" in graduation rates in Anoka-Hennepin, and an increase in the number of schools performing in the top quartile in math, reading and science.

He takes over from Peterson, the end of whose tenure has seen him subject to scrutiny over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, at one point comparing COVID-19 to the flu, while the district has been the subject of controversy over alleged racism among students in recent months.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 2.22.02 PM
MN News

Superintendent swapping Anoka-Hennepin for Minnetonka schools

David Law has been selected as the pick to replace the outgoing Dennis Peterson.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man standing near vehicle is fatally shot in Minneapolis, police say

The 20-year-old was shot Wednesday, with police learning of his death on Friday.

ambulance
MN News

9-year-old shot in the head in southwest Minnesota dies

The child's identity has not been released.

Mohamed Jama Ismail
MN News

MN man tied to Feeding Our Future probe charged with passport fraud

Mohamed Jama Ismail was arrested on Wednesday by FBI agents on the jetway after boarding an international flight.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN Business

Minneapolis reaches settlement with clothing store over sick leave violations

A north Minneapolis clothing retailer reached a $10,000 settlement with the city after it failed to provide employees sick leave during the pandemic.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 10.30.07 AM
MN Music and Radio

Kristin Chenoweth to perform at one-night-only benefit at the Guthrie

The Tony and Emmy award winner will play at the Guthrie's annual fundraising benefit.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 22

More than 1,400 newly reported cases in today's update.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Maple Grove road rage killing: Suspect released from jail

Police say the man remains a suspect in the case.

1902 State Hwy 9, Breckenridge, MN 56520, USA - February 2022
MN News

Snow, ice factors in fatal crash on Minnesota highway

A Fergus Falls woman died in the crash.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern MN meth operation

Fourteen drug-related arrests have also been made as part of the investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Police try to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

The robberies happened in Bloomington.

Minnesota public radio
MN Music and Radio

In aftermath of Mary Lucia's final show, The Current announces her boss is gone

Lucia's final playlist and sign off contained some pointed messages for MPR.

Related

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Longtime Minnetonka schools superintendent is retiring

The School Board will begin looking for a new superintendent this summer.

Coon rapids high school
MN News

Transgender student wins $300K settlement from Anoka-Hennepin schools

The student was forced to change in a segregated locker room at Coon Rapids High School.

Mask distance learning school class
MN Coronavirus

Anoka-Hennepin Schools to move middle, high students to distance learning

It's due to the recent surge in COVID-19 in the area.

Pexels - mother child mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Anti-maskers to attend Anoka-Hennepin school meeting, oppose student mandates

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board meets Monday evening.

Coon rapids high school
MN News

State of MN joins lawsuit accusing Anoka-Hennepin of trans discrimination

The school district is alleged to have violated a transgender student's human rights.

classroom mask
MN Coronavirus

Anoka-Hennepin, Moorhead schools enact mask mandates

Previously, the districts were only recommending masks for unvaccinated students and staff.

school, classroom, students
MN News

Anoka-Hennepin Schools latest to extend winter break due to pandemic stress

Duluth Public Schools are also considering the move.

football
MN Coronavirus

Anoka-Hennepin school board votes to continue with sports, activities

The district is shifting to a distance-learning model due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the county.