Superintendent swapping Anoka-Hennepin for Minnetonka schools

The superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin School District has accepted an offer to take up the same position at Minnetonka Public Schools.

It was announced Friday that David Law will be swapping Minnesota's largest school district for Minnetonka, and will take up his new role on July 1.

He is replacing Dennis Peterson, who has been superintendent of the district for more than 20 years.

In a statement, Minnetonka schools says Law "brings more than 37 years of experience to the role," noting that before he became superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin eight years ago, he was the assistant superintendent in White Bear Lake School District for seven years.

Before this, he was an assistant principal in Anoka-Hennepin for seven years, and was the dean of students at Mounds View School District for two years.

"We are thrilled that David Law will be taking the helm here at Minnetonka Schools. He is an experienced, proven leader who we believe will help us to harness and preserve the focus on child-centered excellence across our school system and at the same time will infuse new energy into all we do as a district," said Chris Vitale, Chair of the Minnetonka School Board, said in a news release.

Law was named 2020 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year and has been credited with overseeing a "steady increase" in graduation rates in Anoka-Hennepin, and an increase in the number of schools performing in the top quartile in math, reading and science.

He takes over from Peterson, the end of whose tenure has seen him subject to scrutiny over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, at one point comparing COVID-19 to the flu, while the district has been the subject of controversy over alleged racism among students in recent months.

