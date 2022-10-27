Support for family of 10-year-old boy who died falling from tree

Skip to main content
Robert Elmberg Jr., died after falling from a tree in Turtle Lake Township last week.

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a 10-year-old boy who died last week after falling out of a tree in rural Walker, Minnesota.

On Oct. 20, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Turtle Lake Township, near the shores of Leech Lake, after Robert Elmberg Jr., of Onigum, Minnesota, fell out of a tree.

He was taken to a landing zone to meet a North Memorial Air Ambulance. But he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe is now raising money for his family, including his parents, Robert and Christina, in which it says he was building a fort at a friend's house when he slipped and fell.

Money from the fundraiser will go toward funeral expenses and other costs.

“My hopes are to raise enough to cover funeral expenses and provide enough that finances are not at the forefront of their minds as we round into the holiday season,” wrote Cameron Merchant, the organizer of the fundraiser.

“This is [a] crucial time they will need to come together as a family and be there for one another! Any amount is greatly appreciated.”

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser had reached around $8,200 of its $10,000 goal.

According to Elmberg’s obituary, a wake will be held on Thursday, with a funeral following on Saturday.

“Robert was ambitious, adventurous, compassionate, self-confident, energetic, fearlessly brave, handsome, creative, strong, and outgoing little man who will be missed dearly by all who were lucky enough to know him,” the obituary read. 

"He was a momma’s boy, the first-born son. Robert could light up any room when he entered with his big, beautiful, vibrant smile he always wore on his face," it added.

