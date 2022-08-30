Support for family of father, two children killed in Ham Lake crash

Donations are pouring in to help a family devastated by a crash in Ham Lake that killed a father and two children.

A GoFundMe was set up by a colleague of 26-year-old Rhodia Xiong, who was in the crash along with her husband, 28-year-old Lee Vang, and their children: 7-year-old Kyria Lee, 3-year-old Astrid Lee and 6-month-old Levi Lee.

The crash killed Lee Vang, Astrid Lee and Levi Lee. Xiong and Kyria Lee are still recovering in the hospital after they suffered serious injuries in the crash, with the 7-year-old initially listed as being in a critical condition.

"We have started this GoFundMe page to help Rhodia and her family with the funeral expenses and with the medical expenses as she and Kyrie heal and begin their journey to recovery. Please keep Rhodia and her daughter in your thoughts during this extremely difficult time," the post reads.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly $8,000 has been raised of the $50,000 goal of the fundraiser.

All five are from Andover, Minnesota.

According to police, the crash was caused when the SUV driven by Lee Vang crossed the median and crashed head-on into an eastbound pickup truck towing a trailer near Bunker Lake Blvd NW and Butternut St. NW.

Lee Vang and Astrid Lee were killed at the scene, while Levi died after being airlifted to the hospital.

Two men in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.