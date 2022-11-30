Skip to main content
Support for Shakopee Public Schools employee diagnosed with cancer

The media specialist has been transitioned to hospice care recently.

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of an employee for Shakopee Public Schools who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Doug Keddie works as a media specialist for both Eagle Creek and Red Oak elementary schools. He has been transitioned into hospice care due to the "disease quickly ravaging through his body", according to the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe, set up by a friend, said Keddie has dedicated his life to teaching as he worked previously as a third-grade teacher and then as a district technology coach. 

Keddie is known to also be an active community member in both Shakopee and Eden Prairie.

"He is known for his patience, caring and remarkable sense of humor and is loved by every person in our school district," the fundraiser states.

As of Wednesday, the fundraiser has raised over $12,600 of its $20,000 goal.

"He has touched the lives of hundreds of students, families and staff over the years," the post reads.

The money will go towards supporting Doug and his family.

Valley News previously reported that Keddie was honored as a TIES Exceptional Teacher in 2010, which recognizes teachers who model the best practices in using technology in their classroom to keep students engaged in learning.

Bring Me The News reached out to the school district for comment on Wednesday.

