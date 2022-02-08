Support for Winona State teen who suffered brain injury after being hit by car

The community is rallying to support a Winona State University student who was hit by a car in January.

Mackenzie Sinner, 19, of Ham Lake, suffered several broken bones and a fractured skull when she was hit while walking to class the morning of Jan. 20, a Go Fund Me page says.

The accounting major who went to Blaine High School was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where she is being treated for "several" skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury, as well as a broken tibia, fibula, and clavicle.

The Go Fund Me page was started to help Sinner's family pay for medical bills. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised more than $18,000.

Sinner's family has been posting updates on her condition on CaringBridge. She has had at least two surgeries, including on her skull and tibia, and she's undergoing physical therapy almost every day.

The Sinner family says Mackenzie, who goes by Kenzie, is thankful for people's well wishes and "she feels the love."

The Minnesota State Patrol continues to investigate the crash, which Winona Radio said happened in the crosswalk on Broadway Street and Washington Street. Police found Sinner in the crosswalk when they arrived.