Support for MN family after anti-maskers target child of school board chair

Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Support grows for MN family after anti-maskers target child of school board chair

An online group opposing Kelsey Waits outed the child as transgender.
Author:
Waits family screengrab CNN

Support is rolling in for a Minnesota family that has chosen to move after anti-maskers publicly targeted one of their children during a school board race.

The Waits' family currently lives in Hastings, where Kelsey is winding down her final term as a Hastings School Board member. She and husband Chris, a Navy veteran, have two children, Abby and Kit, and love the dream house they built after moving to the Minnesota city.

As Kelsey campaigned for another term as chair of the school board earlier this year, members of a now-deleted Facebook group began to target not just her, but one of she and Chris' children.

As the couple explained to CNN in a story that aired over the weekend, individuals and admins in the group Concerned Parents of Hastings (originally called "Conservative Parents of Hastings") first took aim at Kelsey because they were against COVID-related mask requirements in schools.

But things escalated when the group publicly outed Kit, who is 8 years old, as transgender, suggesting Kelsey and Chris should be "locked up for child abuse" and referring to Kit, who uses the pronouns they/them, as "actually a boy."

Kelsey, in an op-ed published in The Hastings Journal, called for civility as things unfolded, writing: 

"I have no issues with people critiquing votes that I have taken or stances I hold that they may disagree with. However, even in this time of political division, a line must exist. Sunday, this line was crossed when a group of parents decided to not only attack me, but to attack my children. Families are off limits, this is true for my family and the family of anyone running for or holding office."

It did little to quell the targeted harassment.

Kelsey lost her re-election bid, but more importantly, as she explained to CNN, she lost her "most precious secret."

As Kelsey wrote in a public social media post following the story's airing, they "cannot make the information that is now public private again."

She continued: 

"Our strongest, most sincere wish for our child, and for our family, is that this information could have remained ours alone; that this information would have been publicly shared if and when they were ready to share it. Although that decision was taken from us, our hope now is that, by taking control of our story, we can humanize the kids and families who are hurt when adults use transgender children as political pawns, and give hope and support to other families who aren't able to fight back."

The "sustained harassment" has impacted the entire family, she wrote, and they've made the decision to move out of the community.

As she told CNN: "I can't un-see the things that have been sent to me."

Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender, the day after CNN's story was published, posted a message online about the "mistreatment experienced by a family in our community."

"As a lifelong resident of Hastings, I share in the frustration and pain that the Waits family is feeling and am saddened by what is happening in our community," the mayor said, before urging people with different viewpoints to "listen and learn from one another."

Support has come in from across the state, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who called CNN's story "heartbreaking."

"Kids have a right to privacy like everyone else and deserve to live their lives as their authentic selves," she tweeted. "I want every trans kid to know that I recognize how difficult this journey is and how much courage it takes." 

DFL State Sen. Erin Murphy also weighed in, writing: "Even in a hard fought campaign with strong disagreements, all of our kids should be safe, no exceptions. That is the promise adhered to in Minnesota politics and it was broken in Hastings. It hurt a child and their family. It hurt Hastings too."

Former state representative Hunter Cantrell called it "shameful and horrifying." 

Emma McBride with Women Winning wrote: "Kelsey is one of the fiercest moms and advocates I know. Her husband and her kids are an absolute delight. Nobody deserves the attacks this family has received."

Said retired Army veteran Dr. Ann Heiser: "I support Kelsey Waits, her daughter Kit and all her family. #Hastings Minnesota has a lot to answer for."

Local supporters have organized a rally for Saturday afternoon in Hastings "to show transgender, non-binary, and LGBTQ+ kids that the Hastings community has their back." 

Kelsey is now turning her efforts toward launching a nonprofit called TransParent Alliance, with the goal of "educating parents of trans kids about their rights in MN schools and teaching them how to navigate local politics and advocate in their communities and schools."

Next Up

Waits family screengrab CNN
MN News

Support for MN family after anti-maskers target child of school board chair

An online group opposing Kelsey Waits outed the child as transgender.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

St. Paul schools add 2 days to winter break due to pandemic stress

The added days off are meant to acknowledge the stress the pandemic has caused.

Fardoussa Abdillahi
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in crash at Lake Street intersection in south Minneapolis

There have been 465 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, according to the state's traffic division.

robbery
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul restaurateur's businesses burglarized a 6th time

The owner of The Gnome and Hope Breakfast Bar is asking politicians to help St. Paul business owners.

North Memorial Air Care
MN News

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in southern MN

The 18-year-old was airlifted to a Mayo Clinic hospital in Rochester.

foo fighters grohl mr rossi wikimedia
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters abruptly cancel Gophers stadium show hours after announcing it

The band is looking for a new venue because of a disagreement over COVID protocols.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 30

More than 12,000 newly reported cases.

lush
MN Food & Drink

LUSH in Minneapolis to reopen under new ownership in December

FOX 9's Jason Matheson and two popular performers are among the new owners of the revived bar and restaurant.

unsplash roller blade close
Minnesota Life

Lace up: Indoor skating returns to US Bank Stadium this winter

The venue announced 13 Winter Warm-Up dates for both skaters and runners.

covid
MN Coronavirus

More than 1,500 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in MN

Minnesota's hospital systems continue to be under tremendous strain.

state patrol
MN News

3 killed in trio of crashes in Minnesota on Monday

The crashes happened in St. Louis, Winona and Carver counties.

Related

Jeanelle Foster
MN Coronavirus

St. Paul school board chair briefly hospitalized with COVID-19

She is now at home recovering.

Student booed at Anoka-Hennepin school board meeting
MN News

Video: Immunocompromised teen booed at school board meeting

The sophomore asked for a mask mandate to be implemented.

Coon rapids high school
MN News

State of MN joins lawsuit accusing Anoka-Hennepin of trans discrimination

The school district is alleged to have violated a transgender student's human rights.

iyanna dior 2
MN News

Video shows black, transgender woman being beaten by group in MN

Activists are using this to bring awareness to the violence against black transgender people.

Coon rapids high school
MN News

Court allows Minnesota to join lawsuit against Anoka-Hennepin Schools

The school district is accused of discriminating against a transgender student.

StillwaterhighSchool
MN News

Stillwater school board votes out superintendent

After a 5-2 vote, Denise Pontrelli will receive roughly $300,000 in her settlement.

YoUTube - ISD 197 screengrab
MN News

School board approves new name for Henry Sibley High School

But the decision to rename the Mendota Heights school wasn't unanimous.

Pixabay - footballs stock
MN News

School board won't comment on 'police investigation' involving football team

The Proctor School Board chair stated their policy during Monday's board meeting.