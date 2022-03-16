Support pouring in for staff of Acadia after bus crashes into restaurant

Community members are rallying behind the owners and staff of a restaurant, craft beer bar and music venue on Minneapolis' West Bank after a bus crashed through the building.

A University of Minnesota Campus Connector Bus crashed into the Acadia Cafe at 325 Cedar Ave. S at about 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

There were two people on the bus — the driver and a passenger — and a passenger vehicle was also involved, but no injuries have been reported.

Video of the crash, obtained by FOX 9, shows the bus crashing into the cafe's dining area and then a few seconds later, lurching forward farther into the building.

"Everyone is safe. Thank you for your support, we will be closed indefinitely," the restaurant said on Facebook Tuesday.

With the Acadia closed indefinitely, the restaurant has set up a fundraiser to help pay staff while it's closed. The Go Fund Me page raised $9,490 in the first 22 hours.

The bus was almost entirely inside the building after the crash. The Minneapolis Fire Department said an engineer was called to the scene to see if the crash impacted the structural integrity of the building, and Xcel Energy and Minnegasco also responded to monitor utilities.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the University of Minnesota and Acadia for more information, with no details released at this point as to what caused the crash.