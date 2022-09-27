Skip to main content
Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan

Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan

A developer is proposing to transform the remnant farm property.

Architectural rendering of a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed to be constructed at the northeast intersection of Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Synergy Architecture Studio / City of Eagan.

A developer is proposing to transform the remnant farm property.

Developers in Eagan are hoping to begin construction next month on a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed to replace a historic farm property at the busy corner of State Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road.

The proposal by Davis Real Estate Services Group, LLC. and Dakota County is set to go before the Eagan Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The roughly 5-acre property is a historical remnant of past farming areas within rural Dakota County, according to city documents. The remaining farmhouse, built in 1911, neighbors the Trinity Lone Oak Church, where congregants have gathered since 1902.

The developers are seeking to change the land’s agricultural zoning classification to make way for the single-story, multi-tenant medical building.

The anticipated construction timeline would break ground in November with completion of the project by Oct. 1, 2023, according to the proposal.

The clinic, if approved, will likely employ 10-15 physicians and an additional 30-40 skilled healthcare workers, the proposal says. 

Midwest Surgery Center is proposed to be the primary tenant, occupying 28,000-square-feet of the building.

“This surgery center will offer out-patient surgery focused on both ENT and eye care procedures,” the proposal states, adding the remaining spaces will offer complementary services. “The design of the building and tenant spaces will focus on high quality patient experience.”

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 2.51.49 PM
MN News

Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan

A developer is proposing to transform the remnant farm property.

Hurricane Ian
MN News

Why Hurricane Ian could be catastrophic in Florida

Hurricanes are the atmosphere’s biggest show of force and energy, and Hurricane Ian is no exception.

image
MN News

Suspect arrested after man and dog shot on St. Paul's East Side

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

MissingBemidjiTeenBCA
MN News

Bemidji police appeal to find missing teenager

Tahlia Poitra was last seen Wednesday.

PacoAndLime
Bars and Restaurants

Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 MN locations planned

Steele Brands already owns and operates Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat

The 66-year-old was uninjured.

first snow
MN Weather

Sign of the times: Snow fell in Minnesota Tuesday morning

"It's snowing. That is all," a witness said.

0
MN Food & Drink

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

POTLUCK Food Hall offers a rotating collection of local restaurants and food retailers.

MadelynHowardMugMonroeCo
MN News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka HS alum

Nate Stratton, 20, died from his injuries on Sept. 18.

LeeIGHGoFundMePhoto
MN News

Inver Grove Heights father killed during suspected burglary

Three people were arrested in connection to the homicide.

image
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's upcoming Spring Break restaurant will celebrate the 1980s

The restaurant is one of two new concepts bring brought to downtown St. Paul by local Chef Brian Ingram.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.19.05 AM
MN News

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.

Related

image
MN Business

Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan

New city documents offer a first look at the plans.

Metcalf Middle School
MN News

Tentative agreement reached to sell off Eagan school for $12.3M

The school was built in 1966.

unnamed
MN News

SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning

There's a developing story out of Eagan.

unnamed-5
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye

A summer staple has shuttered in Eagan.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 1.31.41 PM
MN News

Outrage after ‘vote with bullets’ remarks from GOP Senate candidate

The candidate's comments were recently brought to light in a video recording.

ambulance
MN News

24-year-old dies in overnight crash on Highway 77 in Eagan

The single-vehicle crash happened on Hwy. 77 near Cliff Road.

9Rhiw3Tw
MN News

Massive Burnsville landfill expansion nears final approvals

The City of Burnsville and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are accepting public feedback on the proposal.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.12.21 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley

The new destination will open next summer.