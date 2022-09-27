Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan

Developers in Eagan are hoping to begin construction next month on a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed to replace a historic farm property at the busy corner of State Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road.

The proposal by Davis Real Estate Services Group, LLC. and Dakota County is set to go before the Eagan Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The roughly 5-acre property is a historical remnant of past farming areas within rural Dakota County, according to city documents. The remaining farmhouse, built in 1911, neighbors the Trinity Lone Oak Church, where congregants have gathered since 1902.

The developers are seeking to change the land’s agricultural zoning classification to make way for the single-story, multi-tenant medical building.

The anticipated construction timeline would break ground in November with completion of the project by Oct. 1, 2023, according to the proposal.

The clinic, if approved, will likely employ 10-15 physicians and an additional 30-40 skilled healthcare workers, the proposal says.

Midwest Surgery Center is proposed to be the primary tenant, occupying 28,000-square-feet of the building.

“This surgery center will offer out-patient surgery focused on both ENT and eye care procedures,” the proposal states, adding the remaining spaces will offer complementary services. “The design of the building and tenant spaces will focus on high quality patient experience.”