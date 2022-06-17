Surveillance video of Buffalo Allina Health mass shooting released

Surveillance video released by the Wright County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Ulrich walking into a Buffalo Allina Health clinic before carrying out a mass shooting and lighting pipe bombs early last year.

Ulrich is expected to be sentenced Friday afternoon. He was found guilty of all charges by a jury in June.

The video shows Ulrich walk exit a Metro Mobility bus and enter the Allina Buffalo Crossroads Clinic on Feb. 9, 2021, setting a suitcase down on the floor to the side of the reception desk, and then approaching the healthcare workers at the desk. According to a 911 call, he told the workers "you're in trouble" and then pulled a handgun.

A mother, who was sitting in the waiting area at the time, is seen taking her baby car seat carrier and running out of the clinic once Ulrich started firing his weapon. She later called 911 to report the incident, saying she had her 2-month-old daughter with her. They were uninjured.

During the incident, Ulrich shot and killed medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and injured four others.

The suitcase was filled with pipe bombs, as Ulrich is seen setting them off and throwing them just outside the front entrance door after he returned from the back area where he opened fire on staff.

At that time, which takes less than a minute, Ulrich calls 911 to report himself.

Speaking in a calm demeanor, Ulrich tells the 911 dispatcher to "send a lot of ambulances," stating that there are a lot of "critical spine injuries."

He also advised the dispatcher that "a bomb or two is going to go off" and that the bombs "work pretty good." One of the bombs is seen exploding outside of the clinic, shattering the glass of the vestibule.

"I intend to surrender in a minute," Ulrich said, asking dispatch to tell responding officers to "back away."

In total, Ulrich spent about five minutes inside the clinic during the incident. Police were on scene shortly thereafter, escorting other healthcare workers outside safely after arresting Ulrich.

NOTE: Part of this video has been edited to remove graphic images.