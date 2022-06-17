Skip to main content

Surveillance video of Buffalo Allina Health mass shooting released

Surveillance footage also showed Ulrich bring a suitcase of pipe bombs inside the clinic.

Surveillance video released by the Wright County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Ulrich walking into a Buffalo Allina Health clinic before carrying out a mass shooting and lighting pipe bombs early last year. 

Ulrich is expected to be sentenced Friday afternoon. He was found guilty of all charges by a jury in June. 

The video shows Ulrich walk exit a Metro Mobility bus and enter the Allina Buffalo Crossroads Clinic on Feb. 9, 2021, setting a suitcase down on the floor to the side of the reception desk, and then approaching the healthcare workers at the desk. According to a 911 call, he told the workers "you're in trouble" and then pulled a handgun. 

A mother, who was sitting in the waiting area at the time, is seen taking her baby car seat carrier and running out of the clinic once Ulrich started firing his weapon. She later called 911 to report the incident, saying she had her 2-month-old daughter with her. They were uninjured.

During the incident, Ulrich shot and killed medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and injured four others.

The suitcase was filled with pipe bombs, as Ulrich is seen setting them off and throwing them just outside the front entrance door after he returned from the back area where he opened fire on staff. 

At that time, which takes less than a minute, Ulrich calls 911 to report himself.

Speaking in a calm demeanor, Ulrich tells the 911 dispatcher to "send a lot of ambulances," stating that there are a lot of "critical spine injuries."

He also advised the dispatcher that "a bomb or two is going to go off" and that the bombs "work pretty good." One of the bombs is seen exploding outside of the clinic, shattering the glass of the vestibule. 

"I intend to surrender in a minute," Ulrich said, asking dispatch to tell responding officers to "back away."

In total, Ulrich spent about five minutes inside the clinic during the incident. Police were on scene shortly thereafter, escorting other healthcare workers outside safely after arresting Ulrich.

NOTE: Part of this video has been edited to remove graphic images. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 10.28.04 AM
MN News

Surveillance video of Buffalo Allina Health mass shooting released

Surveillance footage also showed Ulrich bring a suitcase of pipe bombs inside the clinic.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for Friday, June 17

Friday marks the 834th day since the first case was confirmed in Minnesota on March 5, 2020.

child vaccine pexels
MN Coronavirus

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

The nation's youngest children could begin receiving vaccines as soon as next week.

2259178520_f6f4563a94_k
TV, Movies and The Arts

Vince McMahon to appear on WWE Smackdown in Minneapolis Friday

McMahon is being investigated over an alleged $3 million settlement to a former employee with whom he had an affair.

Target store
MN Shopping

Target to rival Amazon Prime with 'biggest' ever Deal Days

The move comes shortly after the company announced it would slash prices due to unwanted inventory accrued from the pandemic.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash: Speeding driver strikes bridge pillar in Brooklyn Park

The crash happened early Friday morning on Highway 610 at Highway 252.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 8.20.20 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Gia Vang bids farewell as news anchor at KARE 11

Vang's final day at KARE 11 was Friday.

Teppanyaki Grill Supreme Buffet in Fridley, Minn.
MN News

Minnesota restaurant 'ghost owners' charged with 26 felonies

Sufeng Zheng, 46, and Ting Gui Zheng, 51, face 26 felony-level tax fraud charges.

image
MN News

City of Faribault settles federal lawsuit over rent discrimination

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota announced the settlement Wednesday.

image
MN News

Knife-wielding man robs park-goers of water bottle in Dakota County

Authorities are reminding park-goers to be aware of their surroundings.

4408 front 2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

Close to Lake Harriet, Bde Maka Ska and all of the unique restaurants and shops next to it

Minneapolis City Council meeting on June 16, 2022.
MN News

Council members, Frey clash over city coordinator appointee

A vote of 8-5 will keep Heather Johnston in line to serve as the city coordinator for four years.

Related

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Jury selection begins in trial of Buffalo clinic shooter, Gregory Ulrich

The Buffalo health clinic shooter is accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring four others last year.

Allina Crossroads Campus
MN News

Allina Health will reopen Buffalo clinic after fatal mass shooting

A timeline about when the clinic will reopen hasn't been released.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Suspected Buffalo shooter made previous threat of 'mass violence' towards clinics

The 67-year-old is facing charges for Tuesday's mass shooting, which left one dead and four injured.

Allina Crossroads Campus
MN News

UPDATES: Multiple victims in mass shooting at Allina clinic in Buffalo, MN

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Murder, explosives charges for Gregory Ulrich in Buffalo clinic mass shooting

He has also been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 3.42.55 PM
MN News

Watch live: Prosecutor, sheriff update Buffalo mass shooter charges

Gregory Ulrich has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of explosives.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 3.48.48 PM
MN News

Buffalo clinic mass shooting: Here's what we know so far

The 67-year-old alleged gunman has been taken into custody.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 3.48.48 PM
MN News

One of the victims in Buffalo clinic mass shooting dies

Three others are in a critical but stable condition.