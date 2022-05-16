Suspect arrested after 3 family members stabbed in Albert Lea

Authorities have arrested a suspect after three people were reportedly stabbed Monday morning in Albert Lea.

Responders were called to 221 Main Street E. around 8:45 a.m., and arrived to find two victims with knife wounds who were taken to the Albert Lea Medical Center.

A secondary crime scene and third stabbing victim were located at 124 William Street West.

"All three victims were family, and the adult male suspect was known to the victims," the city stated.

Authorities arrested a 26-year-old man without incident in connection with the stabbings.

Freeborn County Emergency Management is supporting approximately 18 apartment residents displaced by the incident.

Residents were transported to a temporary shelter and the Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center is providing support on-site.