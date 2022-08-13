Suspect of home invasion, murder in Minneapolis arrested in Wisconsin

Skip to main content
Suspect arrested after allegedly breaking into Minneapolis woman's home, killing her husband

There have been 57 deaths reported as homicides in Minneapolis this year.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

A man suspected of breaking into a Minneapolis home and fatally stabbing another man has been captured by the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

The 31-year-old suspect, identified as Franklin Terrol White, was arrested at an unknown location in Wisconsin, hours after police were called to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE in Minneapolis where a man in his 30s was dead from stab wounds. 

Minneapolis police say a husband and wife were sleeping when they heard someone breaking into their home, with the woman recognizing the intruder as a man she had a pending protection order against. As she ran from the residence and called 911, the suspect fatally stabbed her husband. 

White fled the scene and was believed to be driving a 2006 green Hyundai Azera with tinted windows and Ohio license plates. 

Police said the order for protection had not yet been served to White. 

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

There have been 57 deaths reported as homicides in Minneapolis this year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

