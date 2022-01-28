Skip to main content

Suspect arrested after falling asleep in vehicle at rest stop

The man was sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an I-94 rest area.
Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM

Officials in Washington County located a stolen vehicle Wednesday after finding a man sleeping in it at a rest area.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling an Interstate 94 rest area in Lakeland spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot Wednesday morning. A man was sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Deputies placed stop sticks under the rear tires while the man was still sleeping. They then used barking K9s to wake the man.

The man followed deputy directions and was taken into custody, according to the department. He also had a warrant from Wisconsin.

Deputies also found a catalytic converter in the car during a search.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested after falling asleep in vehicle at rest stop

The man was sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an I-94 rest area.

DOminos pizza flickr mr blue maumau
MN News

Charges: Edina man threatened to shoot up Domino's Pizza

He claimed a delivery driver had flipped him off, the charges say.

carvana vending machine
MN Shopping

Carvana seeking to build vehicle vending machine in Twin Cities

The online car dealership submitted a letter of intent to buy land in the metro to build a fulfillment center.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Coller: New Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah needs to be ruthless

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needs to make some big, difficult decisions, writes Matthew Coller.

Patrick Graham
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings to interview Giants' Patrick Graham for head coach

Graham coached with the Patriots under Bill Belichick for six years.

floor and decor screengrab
MN Shopping

Home brand plans 'flagship' store in Maple Grove AMC Theater space

This will be the company's first Minnesota location.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 28

The state is still in the process of catching up with 10,000 yet-to-be processed tests.

Bryan Acuna
MN Twins

Twins sign 16-year-old brother of Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

Bryan Acuna is one of the top international prospects, according to MLB.com.

airplane seats
MN News

Man gets 15 months in prison for sexually abusing boy on MSP-bound flight

A federal jury convicted the man last summer.

Christopher Endicott
MN News

Authorities: Former principal who died in MN jail took his own life

He was found unresponsive in the jail last November.

jodi Huisentruit 1
TV, Movies and The Arts

'20/20' investigates Jodi Huisentruit's 1995 disappearance

The news anchor disappeared on her way to work.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: 2 injured, drunk driver arrested after head-on crash

The allegedly drunk driver wasn't injured in the crash.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Minneapolis teen arrested in St. Cloud after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The vehicle was stolen in a car-jacking in Minneapolis Thursday.

police lights
MN News

Man faces indecent exposure charges for incident at elementary school

The 27-year-old Maplewood man reportedly exposed himself in a vehicle in the school's parking lot.

stearns county crash
MN News

Driver injured after falling asleep, crashing into trees

The car went off the road and went airborne.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 5.31.34 PM
MN News

1-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after AMBER Alert

The AMBER Alert was issued just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Chase in Chisago County.
MN News

Chisago Co. sheriff: Chase suspect hit 140 mph before arrest

Deputies also seized meth, a stolen gun, and thousands in cash.

Mack truck
MN News

Man driving stolen Mack truck crashes as police pursued

The big rig was stolen out of Pine County and crashed in Steele County.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

police lights
MN News

Driver of stolen vehicle flees police, ejected in rollover crash

The pursuit happened Sunday around noon near the City of Virginia.