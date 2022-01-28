Suspect arrested after falling asleep in vehicle at rest stop

The man was sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an I-94 rest area.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Officials in Washington County located a stolen vehicle Wednesday after finding a man sleeping in it at a rest area.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling an Interstate 94 rest area in Lakeland spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot Wednesday morning. A man was sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Deputies placed stop sticks under the rear tires while the man was still sleeping. They then used barking K9s to wake the man.

The man followed deputy directions and was taken into custody, according to the department. He also had a warrant from Wisconsin.

Deputies also found a catalytic converter in the car during a search.