Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Luck, Wisconsin
Publish date:

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Luck, Wisconsin

Police say there is no threat to public safety.
Author:

Unsplash

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the village of Luck, Wisconsin, with a suspect currently in custody.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a house at 604 East Butternut Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday with the 911 caller saying someone had been shot.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a dead body, whose identity has not yet been released pending family notification.

The suspect was also found by deputies and arrested, with the sheriff's office saying there's no threat to wider public safety.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Luck, Wisconsin

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

northern lights
Weather MN

Here's the Saturday northern lights forecast for Minnesota

It'll all depend on the cloud cover.

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

With Jordan Greenway to IR, Wild recall top prospect Adam Beckman

Defenseman Alex Goligoski will also miss time due to injury.

Josh Donaldson
MN Twins

Man behind mask at Toronto hockey store revealed to be Josh Donaldson

The Twins' third baseman started an impromptu fan fest earlier this week.

Farmington Fire Department, Facebook
MN Lifestyle

Family dogs nearly burn down house trying to get leftover pizza

Luckily, no one (animal and otherwise) was hurt.

snowfall snow flakes unsplash
Weather MN

List: The average first snowfall for cities across Minnesota

Some dates may be a bit earlier (or even later) than you expect.

teen covid vaccine - FLickr
MN Coronavirus

Vaccinations among kids 12-17 up since start of rewards program

That's according to Gov. Walz's office, which cited recent figures Friday.

Smokey the Bear
Minnesota Life

Smokey the Bear statue to remain shirtless in International Falls

He'll be shirtless all winter in the "Icebox of the Nation."

Blake Maloney
MN News

Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15 rifle, hammer

Maloney is accused of killing his brother and father days before he killed his mother.

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
MN Vikings

Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak 'ready to play' at Vikings

Prescott is battling a strained calf.

Physical therapy
MN News

Physical therapy firm to pay $4M to settle allegations it made false claims

The company allegedly submitted false claims for outpatient services over a period of five years.

Related

police lights
MN News

Man fatally shot, suspect arrested in possible road rage incident

The suspect turned himself in not long after the shooting.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Double murder in northeastern Minnesota, suspect kills himself after chase

The suspect died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MN News

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

A man was killed in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

MN News

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Wisconsin sheriff's deputy

A sheriff's deputy is dead in western Wisconsin after being shot while responding to reports of a broken down vehicle.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Boy, 12, fatally shot in Minneapolis

It happened during an argument Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-07-07 at 7.20.12 AM
MN News

Gunman fatally shoots driver on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth after 'traffic altercation'

Police are searching for the driver of a light-colored SUV.

MN News

Victim of fatal Duluth shooting identified, suspect arrested

Scott Pennington was 31 years old.

Screen Shot 2019-05-03 at 3.40.27 PM
MN News

St. Paul police make arrest in 'outrageous' fatal shooting

The victim was gunned down outside a North End grocery store in the middle of the day.