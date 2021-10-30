Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Luck, Wisconsin

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the village of Luck, Wisconsin, with a suspect currently in custody.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a house at 604 East Butternut Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday with the 911 caller saying someone had been shot.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a dead body, whose identity has not yet been released pending family notification.

The suspect was also found by deputies and arrested, with the sheriff's office saying there's no threat to wider public safety.

