Suspect arrested after man and dog shot on St. Paul's East Side

Police in St. Paul are investigating after a man and family dog were shot at a home on the city's East Side on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Whitebear Ave. around 12:45 p.m.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital and officers also hurried a family dog with a gunshot wound to a nearby animal hospital.

A suspect in the shooting fled the scene and was later taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The investigation temporarily shut down a portion of White Bear Avenue, but the road has since reopened.

"Investigators will now begin to process the scene, interview witnesses, the suspect and piece together what happened this afternoon," the department stated around 2:30 p.m.

The man and the dog are both expected to survive, according to police.