Suspect arrested after MN man found dead in burnt WI trailer home

Suspect arrested after Minnesota man found dead in burnt Wisconsin trailer home

Authorities had been searching for the man, warning he should be considered dangerous.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Police Department

Authorities have located and arrested the man wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota man discovered in a Wisconsin trailer home. 

Joseph P. Hadro, 44, was taken into custody in Anoka County, Minnesota, according to a Monday afternoon update from Wisconsin authorities. The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Osceola Police Department had asked for the public's help locating Hadro that morning. 

A warrant had been issued for his arrest, after police last week found the body of Stacy, Minnesota, man Scott M. Zitzow in the remains of a burnt mobile home in the Village of Osceola, Wisconsin. The 63-year-old's death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities did not provide any details about Hadro's arrest other than to say it was "without incident." They also thanked the Anoka and Chisago sheriff's office for assistance.

The original story from Monday morning is below.

Original story

Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect after a Minnesota man was found dead in a burnt Wisconsin trailer home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph P. Hadro (pictured above), the Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office, as well as the Osceola Police Department, said Monday morning. The 44-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota man, whose body was found following a trailer home fire last week. 

The sheriff's office said he "may be armed, and he is dangerous."

The blaze occurred around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, on 200 Seminole Avenue in the Village of Osceola. Firefighters were sent to the home in lot 11 and, after the fire was put out, found 63-year-old Scott M. Zitzow of Stacy, Minnesota, inside

Authorities have since ruled Zitzow's death a homicide, and are trying to locate Hadro.

He has no known address, but the sheriff's office said he has "acquaintances and connections" in Polk County, as well as the eastern Twin Cities metro.

He's about 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, with the sheriff's office noting he might have shaved his head or "altered his appearance" some other way.

Anyone who knows where Hadro might be is being asked to contact law enforcement. 

Osceola police can be reached at 715-294-3628, or the sheriff's office at 715-485-8300.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

