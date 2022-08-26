Suspect arrested after woman found dead in burning apartment

Authorities on Friday arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of murdering a woman found dead Thursday inside a burning North St. Paul apartment.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a suspect in the killing was arrested around 4 a.m. after authorities found the man sleeping under the Highway 36 overpass on the Gateway State Trail in Washington County.

According to the North St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Shanna Renae Daniels, 43, of 2210 South Ave. E.

The suspect has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail in connection with second-degree murder and formal charges are expected sometime Friday.

In 2008, the suspect was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree attempted murder and the Minnesota Department of Corrections currently lists the man under intensive supervised release.

In that offense, he assaulted his girlfriend and then threatened to sexually assault his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter, according to court documents. He then stabbed his girlfriend in the forehead and fled the scene.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.