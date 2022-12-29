Skip to main content
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in ditch north of Rochester

The suspect was arrested Wednesday night.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old Rochester man in connection with murder after a woman's body was found in a ditch Monday. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation after someone walking their dog in Cascade Township discovered the body. 

The victim has since been identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who investigators stay is from the Eyota and Rochester area. 

The witness who discovered the body was walking their dog in the area of River Bluffs Lane NW and West River Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday when their dog began pulling towards the ditch, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The individual called 911 when they saw what they believed to be an arm approximately 20 feet off the roadway on the embankment of the ditch. 

Local authorities confirmed a woman's body had been found and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, a suspect in Robinson's death was brought to the Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday night for questioning. 

The man was arrested after declining to provide a statement, according to authorities. He's being held on suspicion of second-degree murder. 

An autopsy will determine Robinson's official cause of death, although the Sheriff's Office indicated she died as a result of gunfire. 

In a statement Thursday, the Sheriff's Office extended condolences to Robinson's friends and family. 

"Their loss should be on the forefront of all of our minds as we work to find answers as to yet another unnecessary and tragic loss of human life," the agency wrote. 

