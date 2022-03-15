Arrest made in 2-year-old's shooting, police still investigating

Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in 2-year-old's shooting, Minneapolis police still investigating

The boy was shot in the face early Monday.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the Monday morning shooting of a 2-year-old.

The Minneapolis Police Department announced the arrest of the 36-year-old man Tuesday afternoon. Hennepin County Jail records show he was booked just after 10:20 p.m. Monday on suspicion of a weapons charge.

How exactly authorities believe he is involved in the toddler's shooting hasn't yet been revealed. The child was shot in the face shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday and taken to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition. (MPD did not have an update on his condition Tuesday.)

The boy was apparently staying with a family member at the time, though police have yet to describe the circumstances of the shooting.

The suspect was arrested by Minneapolis police. Jail records indicate he is from Hopkins.

MPD said it is still investigating in order to "determine the full extent of [the suspect's] involvement in the incident and to determine if additional charges will be sought."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

