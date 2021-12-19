Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Publish date:

Suspect arrested in Eagan gas station shooting, investigation underway

It happened Saturday evening on Silver Bell Rd.
Author:
Eagan police vehicle

One person is injured and another is in custody following a shooting in Eagan.

It happened Saturday evening, shortly before 7 p.m., at a Marathon gas station on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Rd, where police say officers responded to reports of "a victim suffering from a gunshot."

According to a news release from the Eagan Police Department, the suspect left in a vehicle, crashed a short time later and fled on foot. However, officers soon located and arrested the suspect and recovered a weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there's no word yet on their current condition. 

Per KARE 11 reporter Dave Peterlinz, witnesses at the scene said they heard at least one gunshot "and saw a victim being dragged from a car in the gas station parking lot."

Though an investigation is now underway, police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Few other details about the incident have been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Eagan police vehicle
MN News

Suspect arrested in Eagan gas station shooting, investigation underway

It happened Saturday evening on Silver Bell Rd.

ambulance
MN News

2 teens killed, 3 others injured in SUV crash near Minnesota-Iowa border

It happened Saturday night in Winneshiek County.

https___bucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com_public_images_36348e40-ffde-4fa7-920b-13556fd3f43e_5472x3648
MN Vikings

How Kirk Cousins stopped taking sacks

The Vikings' QB went from one of the most to one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the NFL

Heather Pingel
MN News

Wisconsin mother of 2 dies after horrific dog attack

The pit bull was a family pet.

December tornado damage near Neillsville Wisconsin
MN News

How impossible December tornadoes happened in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard was as shocked as everyone else when 7 tornadoes twisted through Minnesota 10 days before Christmas.

Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 9.01.41 AM
MN Lifestyle

Watch: Minnesota fire, police departments take on holiday classics

The Savage Fire Department and Rochester Police Department took to social media this week to share their takes on popular holiday entertainment.

North Dakota State Football
MN Sports

NDSU's dynasty continues with another trip to the FCS championship game

The state of Minnesota has played a large role in the Bison dynasty.

Hartland tornado damage
MN News

2 more tornadoes confirmed during historic outbreak

Hartland was initially believed to be the location of the first tornado in December in Minnesota on record, but it was actually the third.

Bashaud Breeland
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings' Bashaud Breeland 'got into it' with coaches, teammates

The Vikings released Breeland on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Adam Thielen questionable against Bears

The Vikings will at least get Christian Darrisaw back for Monday night's matchup.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis saw a 57 percent increase in carjackings in 2021

Mayor Jacob Frey announced the numbers at a press conference Thursday.

Jordana Green
MN Lifestyle

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green announces that her cancer is in remission

She took a leave of absence earlier this year to focus on her leukemia battle.

Related

Maplewood police cruiser.
MN News

Police investigating fatal shooting in Maplewood

The victim has not been named yet.

Days Inn sign
MN News

Search for suspect underway after shooting at Faribault Days Inn

The victim was airlifted to a metro-area hospital Saturday morning.

Go For It Gas in St. Cloud
MN News

2 shot, including a teen, after argument at St. Cloud gas station

The shooting is now under investigation.

police lights
MN News

Investigation underway after man dies in west-central MN shooting

It happened in the city of Renville.

police lights
MN News

Investigation underway after man shot to death in north Minneapolis

This follows a rash of gun violence in the Twin Cities the night before.

police lights
MN News

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Woodbury

The shots were fired from a "black BMW type car.”

moorhead police
MN News

Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Moorhead

The victim has not yet been identified.

Screen Shot 2021-07-03 at 8.10.45 AM
MN News

Suspects in Dakota County homicide arrested in Montana

It happened earlier this month near Northfield.