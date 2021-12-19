Suspect arrested in Eagan gas station shooting, investigation underway

One person is injured and another is in custody following a shooting in Eagan.

It happened Saturday evening, shortly before 7 p.m., at a Marathon gas station on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Rd, where police say officers responded to reports of "a victim suffering from a gunshot."

According to a news release from the Eagan Police Department, the suspect left in a vehicle, crashed a short time later and fled on foot. However, officers soon located and arrested the suspect and recovered a weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there's no word yet on their current condition.

Per KARE 11 reporter Dave Peterlinz, witnesses at the scene said they heard at least one gunshot "and saw a victim being dragged from a car in the gas station parking lot."

Though an investigation is now underway, police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Few other details about the incident have been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.