Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman on mobility scooter

The suspect in a hit-and-run in Minneapolis that killed a woman crossing the street on a mobility scooter has been arrested.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a 21-year-old man was arrested by St. Anthony police just before noon on Tuesday after the suspect vehicle — a white SUV — was spotted on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park.

The hit-and-run happened at 2:26 p.m. on Monday in the area of 700 West Broadway. Police in the area were treating an overdose victim when the collision happened at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and North Aldrich Avenue.

Police say the victim was on a mobility scooter was crossing West Broadway via southbound Aldrich Avenue when the driver of a white SUV struck her and fled the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics, then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

An individual who works at a business located at the intersection of the incident told Bring Me The News the driver may have been speeding and ran a red light before striking the pedestrian. This information has not been officially confirmed by police.

The Minneapolis Police Department thanked the public for help and tips related to this case. It is not looking for any other people or vehicles related to the crash but anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.