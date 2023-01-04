Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in murder of St. Paul man outside his home

Suspect arrested in murder of St. Paul man outside his home

A suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Alex Becker. Courtesy of GoFundMe.

A suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alex Becker, who family members say was robbed and shot outside of his home in St. Paul's North End last week. 

The 20-year-old suspect is behind held in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to the St. Paul Police Department. 

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects until criminal charges are filed. 

Becker was shot and killed in the 500 block of Lawson Ave. W. the late evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to police. 

"On his way home from work, where he was recently promoted, he was attacked," Becker's aunt Hidy Hammarsten shared in an online fundraiser. "He was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his door and his mother." 

Police have not yet confirmed any details of the circumstances surrounding Becker's death.

On the GoFundMe page, Becker is remembered as a "gentle, young man" who enjoyed spending time with his siblings, friends and parents. 

St. Paul experienced a record number of homicides in 2022. Becker's death marked the city's 40th incident of the year. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested in murder of St. Paul man outside his home

A suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

House for sale
MN Health

MDH: Radon testing during house sales declines nearly 40% in Minnesota

The health department notes the best time to test is when homes are being purchased.

snow plow msp airport
MN News

Travel through air, ground in Minnesota stalled due to winter storm

Recent snowfall combined with freezing rain has made for treacherous travel in Minnesota.

image
MN Lifestyle

City of Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to purchase The Marsh

The deal is pending a vote from the Minnetonka City Council.

Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 7.43.53 AM
MN News

Dramatic video shows driver crash off I-494 bridge, flipping onto I-35W

The crash happened on Dec. 30.

snow
MN Weather

With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up in Twin Cities

At this rate, 15 inches in the metro isn't out of the question.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 8.27.50 PM
MN News

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

No injuries have been reported.

snow
MN Weather

MN school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Snow will continue throughout Wednesday, hitting the Twin Cities particularly hard.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 4.57.59 PM
MN Lifestyle

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

The most Minnesotan thing ever?

WrongWayVidCrashTaser
MN News

Watch: State troopers use Taser twice on wrong-way driver after crash

The suspect was arrested at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 2.51.34 PM
MN News

2 killed in New Year's Day snowmobile crash near Cambridge

A tragic snowmobile crash has left two dead in the Isanti County community.

DSC_8594
MN News

Walz: ‘Era of gridlock’ is over; Minnesota Legislature begins 2023 session

Lawmakers are back at the Capitol. Here's what Minnesotans can expect in 2023.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Family: St. Paul man was killed by attacker as he returned home from work

Family members are remembering the victim as a "gentle young man."

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man arrested after woman shot three times inside Frogtown home

The suspect fled the scene.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 2.55.22 PM
MN News

Police seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man

No arrests have been made.

SPPDHomicide
MN News

Charges: Man kills woman at St. Paul home where son was shot days earlier

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday.

image
MN News

Suspect arrested after man and dog shot on St. Paul's East Side

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tape
MN News

St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident involving the suspect Monday night.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 4.23.26 PM
MN News

Minnesota man accused of murder in Chicago is arrested in Alabama

A 26-year-old man from a small town on the Iowa border is accused of murdering a Greyhound bus employee.