Suspect arrested in murder of St. Paul man outside his home

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alex Becker, who family members say was robbed and shot outside of his home in St. Paul's North End last week.

The 20-year-old suspect is behind held in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects until criminal charges are filed.

Becker was shot and killed in the 500 block of Lawson Ave. W. the late evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to police.

"On his way home from work, where he was recently promoted, he was attacked," Becker's aunt Hidy Hammarsten shared in an online fundraiser. "He was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his door and his mother."

Police have not yet confirmed any details of the circumstances surrounding Becker's death.

On the GoFundMe page, Becker is remembered as a "gentle, young man" who enjoyed spending time with his siblings, friends and parents.

St. Paul experienced a record number of homicides in 2022. Becker's death marked the city's 40th incident of the year.