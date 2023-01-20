Suspect carjacks 2 vehicles, drives wrong way on Twin Cities highways

A suspect was arrested after carjacking two vehicles and driving the wrong way on Twin Cities highways, before ultimately being stopped by police.

The suspect, who wasn't immediately identified, was reportedly driving "erratically and dangerously, including driving into oncoming traffic" near Hwy. 252 and Interstate 694 Thursday night, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

The driver ended up ditching the initial vehicle and stole another on city streets.

Police received a report of the stolen vehicle at 9:11 p.m., sparking a pursuit that saw the suspect almost strike a squad car and fleeing on Hwys. 252 and I-694 before exiting onto city streets.

Police stopped following once the suspect exited the highway, and the stolen vehicle was found abandoned near 50th Avenue N. and Lilac Drive.

MnDOT cameras then captured the same suspect carjacking another vehicle in the area of 47th Avenue North and Drew Avenue North, with a Hennepin County deputy pursuing and eventually using a PIT maneuver to stop the car on the 3500 block of 47th.

The suspect's stolen vehicle became stuck in a snowbank, with police saying the suspect was "not cooperative," prompting deputies to fire two 40mm foam bullets at the driver's side window "in an attempt to make contact with the driver."

The suspect surrendered soon after the rounds shattered the window and police made an arrest.

After searching the vehicle, police found a replica gun in the back seat.

The path of the police pursuit on Jan. 19, 2023. Google Maps

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.