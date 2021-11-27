Charges: Man shot Uber Eats driver making a delivery in Cottage Grove

Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Suspect charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting Uber Eats driver in Cottage Grove
Publish date:

Otis Donnell Shipp was charged with second-degree attempted murder after turning himself in on Wednesday.
Cottage Grove Police Department

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot an Uber Eats driver in Cottage Grove Tuesday.

According to the Cottage Grove Police Department, Otis Donnell Shipp turned himself into jail on Wednesday in relation to the shooting. He has since been charged in Washington County with second-degree attempted murder.

At around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police responded to a report of a shooting victim at a gas station located at 8490 East Point Douglas Road.

Officers learned that the victim had been shot at a nearby home while making a delivery for Uber Eats, before he drove himself to the gas station.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Evidence was later collected from a residence on the 8700 block of Ironwood Avenue, where officers determined the shooting took place. The suspect had reportedly fled the scene before the call to police.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said the shooter had asked him what he was doing as he delivered food, and before he could answer, he was shot.

When shown a picture of Shipp, the victim said he was sure that he was the person who had shot him.

A car is also seen on surveillance footage following the victim’s car to the gas station. Investigators later learned that the car belonged to Shipp. 

