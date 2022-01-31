Skip to main content

Suspect crashed into squad cars, led police on 100 mph I-94 chase

The incident occurred early Sunday morning.
police lights squad car dark - Unsplash

A man has been arrested after he smashed into squad cars before fleeing Bloomington police in a stolen vehicle Sunday morning.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a business at the 6500 block of Cecilia Circle at around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man passed out in a pickup truck with a front plow. The truck had previously been reported stolen in Brooklyn Park.

When the man awoke, he crashed into squad cars as he fled the parking lot. Officers then began to pursue the truck eastbound on Interstate 494, with speeds reaching between 90 and 100 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were used on the interstate, bringing the vehicle to a stop. A Bloomington officer also performed a maneuver to prevent the vehicle from exiting the interstate onto Dodd Road.

Once the pursuit finished, the man held a gun to his head, according to BPD. Officers negotiated with him and he was taken into custody.

The suspect has been booked at BPD for possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

