Suspect crashes into Minneapolis snow plow, fires shots at plow driver

A Minneapolis city plow driver was targeted by a shooter following a crash on Sunday.

According to Minneapolis police, the plow driver was pulled to the side of the road on the 4300 block of North Fremont Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. on the city's North Side when a passing motorist crashed into the plow.

MPD says people inside the vehicle got out and began yelling at the plow driver, who responded by calling the police. As the occupants from the other vehicle were leaving the scene, gunshots were fired at the plow.

"The plow appears to have been damaged by gunfire," police said in a release.

The plow driver was not injured. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or file a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.