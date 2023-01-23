Suspect dead after standoff in Winsted that saw 2 deputies shot

The suspect in a standoff in Winsted, Minnesota has died, police have confirmed, following an incident in which two deputies were shot.

The update from the McLeod County Sheriff's Office was issued at around 6:30 p.m., following an hours-long standoff in the city about 20 miles west of the Twin Cities metro.

The circumstances of the suspect's death have not yet been revealed, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed it has been called in to assist a death investigation.

KARE 11 reports that the body was found inside the barricaded property using a drone.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also been at the scene providing support to local and state authorities. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said in an earlier update that suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including some possible relating to child pornography.

The sheriff's office has confirmed the scene is now safe and evacuated residents can return to their homes.

Langenfeld, the incident began Monday morning when law enforcement made entry to the home in the area of Linden Avenue East and Pheasant Run to execute the arrest warrant, and "rounds were fired."

The two deputies sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Children from a nearby daycare were evacuated from the area as the situation evolved Monday, Langenfeld confirmed.