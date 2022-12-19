Suspect deputy shot at in Rochester remains at large

The suspect who allegedly rammed his vehicle into squad cars and was then shot at by a deputy in Rochester last week remains at large.

The violent encounter happened last Wednesday, Dec. 14, just before 5 p.m. in a parking lot on the 1000 block of 15th Ave. SE in Rochester. According to Rochester police, 38-year-old Jesse J. Johnson was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with Minnesota license plate BKT-665.

Johnson, described as 5'8'' and 215 pounds, allegedly rammed his vehicle into squads when authorities were carrying out an arrest warrant for assault charges against him. Rochester PD says deputies approached Johnson in the parking lot when he fled, with a deputy shooting at Johnson's vehicle after slammed into the squad vehicles.

"The suspect has not been located, and it is unknown if he has injuries. No deputies were hurt," police said in a release. "We urge Mr. Johnson to turn himself in and ask anyone who knows where he is to call 911 and report it."

Police say Johnson's car will have visible damage to the bumper.

There is a felony warrant for Johnson's arrest that accuses him of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault. Johnson is known to carry firearms, police said.

The deputy who shot at Johnson has been identified as Sean Cooper, who has 17 1/2 years of law enforcement experience including the past three years with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear if Cooper has been placed on administrative leave.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.