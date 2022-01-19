Suspect fled police, found hiding in old camper in scrap yard

A suspect who police say fled a traffic stop was eventually found hiding in an old camper in a salvage yard.

The incident unfolded Tuesday in Winnebago, Nicollet County, where sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop near 4x4 Truck & Auto Parts on 240th Street.

The vehicle in question was a 2003 Jeep Liberty SUV registered to an owner in Grenada, Minnesota, with the Jeep pulling a Dodge pickup truck with a rig hitch "and without any lights."

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says the Jeep driver pulled into the auto parts business before a "passenger bailed out of the vehicle and ran."

Police recognized the fleeing passenger as a man with a felony warrant in Nicollet County.

He managed to evade capture for more than an hour, with police bringing in a K-9 officer and two drones to find him.

"The search took some time due to the wooded area and hundreds of vehicles at the salvage yard where [the suspect] fled," a sheriff's office news release said.

"He was taken into custody without incident after being located hiding in an old camper."

