Suspect fled police, found hiding in old camper in scrap yard

Suspect fled police, eventually found hiding in old camper in scrap yard

Police say they were trying to pull him over for driving without any lights.

Ken Hawkins via Flickr

A suspect who police say fled a traffic stop was eventually found hiding in an old camper in a salvage yard.

The incident unfolded Tuesday in Winnebago, Nicollet County, where sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop near 4x4 Truck & Auto Parts on 240th Street.

The vehicle in question was a 2003 Jeep Liberty SUV registered to an owner in Grenada, Minnesota, with the Jeep pulling a Dodge pickup truck with a rig hitch "and without any lights."

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says the Jeep driver pulled into the auto parts business before a "passenger bailed out of the vehicle and ran."

Police recognized the fleeing passenger as a man with a felony warrant in Nicollet County.

He managed to evade capture for more than an hour, with police bringing in a K-9 officer and two drones to find him.

"The search took some time due to the wooded area and hundreds of vehicles at the salvage yard where [the suspect] fled," a sheriff's office news release said.

"He was taken into custody without incident after being located hiding in an old camper."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

