Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park

Authorities in Brooklyn Park say they're working to apprehend a juvenile suspect suspect in connection with the barrage of gunfire at an apartment complex over the weekend.

The incident, which saw more than 40 rounds fired, took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Villa Del Coronado apartments.

In an update Tuesday, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said a 17-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the shooting. The gunfire also entered at least two apartment units and damaged seven cars.

According to police, witnesses reported "multiple suspects" fired shots and investigators recovered one handgun left behind at the scene.

The gun was determined to be fully automatic and loaded with an extended magazine.

Related: Shootings involving fully-automatic guns skyrocket in Twin Cities

The next evening, Brooklyn Park police stopped a vehicle sought in connection with the investigation. The vehicle was towed by officers, who later obtained a search warrant for the car.

Inside, investigators found a non-serialized "ghost" gun believed to have been involved with the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, police stated they are attempting to apprehend a juvenile suspect and working on following-up on several other leads in the case.

Additionally, the department said it has stepped up patrols along Zane Avenue North and committed more staffing and resources to the Hennepin County Violent Offenders Task Force.

"The City of Brooklyn Park has seen an increase in violent crime and an unprecedented increase in gun violence," the department stated Tuesday, adding the Major Crimes unit is assigned to the case.