Suspect identified after noose found at Edina Community Center

Police in Edina investigating an incident in which a noose was hung at a community center this week say they've identified a suspect.

In a brief statement Friday, police said the suspect is a "juvenile boy."

The announcement comes one day after police asked for the public's help identifying a white teenage boy who'd been seen on surveillance video near the scene.

The investigation began Tuesday when an Edina Public Schools staff member found the noose "harnessed to an implement on the building’s roof and hung in one of the courtyards" at Edina Community Center at 5701 West Frontage Rd, police said.

Police on Friday thanked the public for their help in identifying the suspect and said the investigation remains active. No further updates are expected this week.