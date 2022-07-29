Skip to main content
Suspect identified in investigation into noose found at Edina Community Center

Suspect identified in investigation into noose found at Edina Community Center

The noose was found Tuesday.

Google Streetview

The noose was found Tuesday.

Police in Edina investigating an incident in which a noose was hung at a community center this week say they've identified a suspect. 

In a brief statement Friday, police said the suspect is a "juvenile boy." 

The announcement comes one day after police asked for the public's help identifying a white teenage boy who'd been seen on surveillance video near the scene. 

The investigation began Tuesday when an Edina Public Schools staff member found the noose "harnessed to an implement on the building’s roof and hung in one of the courtyards" at Edina Community Center at 5701 West Frontage Rd, police said. 

Police on Friday thanked the public for their help in identifying the suspect and said the investigation remains active. No further updates are expected this week. 

Next Up

Edina Community Center
MN News

Suspect identified after noose found at Edina Community Center

The noose was found Tuesday.

Hennepin Avenue S.
MN News

After Frey veto, Minneapolis council approves revised Hennepin Ave. plan

The new plan, which passed the committee on a 5-1 vote, mandates a dedicated transit lane along the corridor for at least six hours of the day.

Pillbox Bat Company
MN Lifestyle

Small company in MN town licensed to make MLB memorabilia

The idea started when the owners of the company were only 12 years old.

image
MN News

Minneapolis clinic vaccinates over 200 patients who reported monkeypox exposure

Vaccinations given after monkeypox exposure can prevent the onset of the virus.

Screen Shot 2022-07-29 at 11.05.21 AM
MN Food & Drink

'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday

Justin Hartley is best known as Kevin Pearson on "This Is Us."

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_v3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This quintessential mission-style home in Kenwood just recently sold

The home resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls

The crash occurred on County Highway 1 near County Highway 83.

Dean Phillips
MN News

Dean Phillips says 'most' Democrats don't want Joe Biden in 2024

Phillips wants younger, more dynamic Democrats to run for president.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

The man was aged in his 30s.

jared fiege
MN News

Duluth man gets 8.5 years in prison for COVID relief fraud, ID theft

He was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin

Family members became concerned after they hadn't heard from the pair in several days.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Ellison won't appeal ruling tossing out abortion restrictions

The state will no longer fight the lawsuit filed in 2019.

Related

Edina Community Center
MN News

Noose found hanging at community building in Edina

It has been swiftly condemned by Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 10.39.00 AM
MN News

Edina police looking for teen who may have info about noose incident

Police say a 'white teenage boy' was seen on camera near where the noose was found.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 1.19.47 PM
MN News

Hateful messages written on Edina school tennis courts

Police have also been notified.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.59.30 AM
MN News

Edina police warn of recent burglary trend targeting garages and vehicles

The Edina Police Department is increasing patrols in affected neighborhoods in response to the trend.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

image
MN News

1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

edina - carjacking suspect images - 2021.12.10
MN News

New photos of Edina carjacking suspects, vehicle release

Police say 4 teens tried to take an occupied vehicle "by force" in the Lunds & Byerlys parking lot.

galleria edina 3203 W 69th St, Edina, Minnesota - August 2021 - crop
MN News

Christmas carjacking reported at Galleria in Edina

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 25.