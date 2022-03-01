Skip to main content
Suspect in custody after hostage incident in St. Paul

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

UPDATE 5 P.M.

Police say the 31-year-old suspect is in custody, and four hostages have been safely released. 

A SWAT team entered the gas station after a gunshot was heard around 4:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Original story

A hostage situation is unfolding at a St. Paul gas station Tuesday afternoon. 

The St. Paul Police Department said the scene is the Speedway gas station at 846 Johnson Parkway, which is near the intersection with 7th Street E. 

A SWAT team is on the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story.

